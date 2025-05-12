Don’t expect Alexa Chung and Sarah Paulson to check their coats at the door any time soon. At the Miu Miu Tales & Tellers event over the weekend, the stars proved that spring coats and chic cocktail attire do, in fact, mix rather nicely.

Chung stepped out to the New York City gathering on Friday in a nylon bomber coat from the Italian label. As the model made her way into the venue, common thought would expect her to remove her coat, which she decorated with a silver bangle on one side, in order to show off what she had on underneath. Instead, Chung kept on the piece as she posed for photos and mingled with guests throughout the evening. It was a formula that Paulson also abided by during the event.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor opted for a longer coat compared to Chung’s waist-length number. She wore a sleek khaki trench with a contrasting hood detail.

Both Chung and Paulson elevated their jackets with pieces more typical of a cocktail setting, however. Chung wore a floral print dress, Miu Miu’s “Arcadie” bag in a brown fabric, and the brand’s signature buckle heels to compliment her varsity jacket. Paulson, for her part, matched the color of her coat with a high-waisted maxi skirt, a pink button-down blouse, and Miu Miu’s “Aventure” purse.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chung and Paulson weren’t the only ones mixing outerwear with cocktail clothes, however. Paloma Elsesser took after Chung, wearing a nylon bomber coat with red detailing over top a simple sweater and Oxford shirt. The model brought a school girl touch to her look with a patterned skirt, a black bowling bag, and metallic silver heels worn with black socks. Former Second Daughter Ella Emhoff went the Paulson route with a sleek trench coat worn with a blue skirt layered over jeans.

According to the Miu Miu girls, there’s no rules when it concerns cocktail attire.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images