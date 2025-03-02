All the Awards-Worthy Fashion From the Oscars Red Carpet 2025
Alas, the 97th annual Academy Awards are finally here. The Oscars 2025, hosted this year by comedian Conan O’Brien, brought out the film world to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. It’s the final act in what has been a historic (and, at times, very chaotic and unpredictable) awards season.
But before stepping inside the Dolby Theatre, stars of the past year’s biggest and boldest films hit the Oscars red carpet to show off their fanciest black tie outfits. Among them were Best Actress hopefuls Demi Moore and Mikey Madison, A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet, and Wicked leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande (later they’ll delight the crowd with a performance of tunes from the Jon M. Chu blockbuster). And with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Emma Stone, and Elle Fanning scheduled to present awards this evening (as well as a performance by Blackpink’s Lisa, Raye, and Doja Cat), the Oscars red carpet wasn’t short on sheer star power. Here, see all the best dresses, suits, and high jewelry from the Oscars red carpet 2025.
Cynthia Erivo
In Louis Vuitton.
Ariana Grande
In Schiaparelli.
Fernanda Torres
In Chanel.
Demi Moore
In Armani Privé and Chopard jewelry.
Margaret Qualley
In Chanel.
Timothée Chalamet
In Givenchy.
Selena Gomez
In Ralph Lauren and Bulgari jewelry.
Zoe Saldaña
In Saint Laurent.
Elle Fanning
In Givenchy and Cartier jewelry.
Mikey Madison
In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Adrien Brody
Lupita Nyong'o
In Chanel.
Felicity Jones
In Armani Privé and Boucheron jewelry.
Willem Dafoe
Emma Stone
In Louis Vuitton.
Ana de Armas
In Louis Vuitton.
Colman Domingo
In Valentino and Omega watch.
Monica Barbaro
In Dior and Bulgari jewelry.
Lisa
In Mark Gong.
Michelle Yeoh
In Balenciaga.
Lily-Rose Depp
In Chanel.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Connie Nielsen
Guy Pearce
Joe Alwyn
In JW Anderson and Bulgari brooch.
Rachel Sennott
Ethan Slater
Mark Eydelshteyn
In Balenciaga.
Scarlett Johansson
In Mugler and De Beers jewelry.
Marissa Bode
Raffey Cassidy
In Loewe.
Ralph Fiennes
Doja Cat
In Balmain and Messika jewelry.
Penélope Cruz
In Chanel.
H.E.R.
In Ralph Lauren.
Yura Borisov and Anna Borisov
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Rachel Zegler
In Dior and Chopard jewelry.
Alba Rohrwacher
In Valentino.
Miley Cyrus
In McQueen and Boucheron jewelry.
Omar Apollo
In Valentino and Chopard jewelry.
Jeff Goldblum
In Prada.
Jesse Eisenberg
In Dior Men.
Laura Dern
In Gucci.
Joe Locke
Coralie Fargeat
Adriana Paz
Stacy Martin
In Louis Vuitton.
Raye
In Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Andrew Garfield
In Gucci.
Alessandro Nivola
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Nick Offerman
Charlotte Lawrence
Halle Berry
Bowen Yang
In Etro and David Yurman jewelry.
Vache Tovmasyan
Jeremy Strong
In Loro Piana.
Anok Yai
In Marni and De Beers jewelry.
Marilou Hamill and Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill in Dior.
Édgar Ramírez
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie Quaid
Amelia Dimoldenberg
In Versace.
Ben Stiller
Sebastian Stan
Queen Latifah
Coco Gauff
In Miu Miu.
Meg Ryan
Storm Reid
In Alexandre Vauthier.
June Squibb
Samuel L. Jackson
Whoopi Goldberg
Sean Baker
In Dior Men.
Tanya Lapointe
Denis Villeneuve
Isabella Rossellini
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Amy Poehler and Joel Lovell
Sterling K. Brown
Bretman Rock
Ava DuVernay
Mindy Kaling
Gal Gadot
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile
Kit Connor
Coco Jones
In Coach and Harry Kotlar jewelry.
Edward Norton
In Dior Men.
Julianne Hough
In Dior.
Lena Waithe
Sosie Bacon
Goldie Hawn
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Keith Powers
Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien
Paul Tazewell
Julia Floch Carbonel
Rowoon
Kelly Ripa
Yvonne Orji
In Pamela Rolland.