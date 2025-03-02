FASHION

All the Awards-Worthy Fashion From the Oscars Red Carpet 2025

by Matthew Velasco
Fernanda Torres attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California...
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Alas, the 97th annual Academy Awards are finally here. The Oscars 2025, hosted this year by comedian Conan O’Brien, brought out the film world to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. It’s the final act in what has been a historic (and, at times, very chaotic and unpredictable) awards season.

But before stepping inside the Dolby Theatre, stars of the past year’s biggest and boldest films hit the Oscars red carpet to show off their fanciest black tie outfits. Among them were Best Actress hopefuls Demi Moore and Mikey Madison, A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet, and Wicked leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande (later they’ll delight the crowd with a performance of tunes from the Jon M. Chu blockbuster). And with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Emma Stone, and Elle Fanning scheduled to present awards this evening (as well as a performance by Blackpink’s Lisa, Raye, and Doja Cat), the Oscars red carpet wasn’t short on sheer star power. Here, see all the best dresses, suits, and high jewelry from the Oscars red carpet 2025.

Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Ariana Grande

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Fernanda Torres

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In Chanel.

Demi Moore

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Armani Privé and Chopard jewelry.

Margaret Qualley

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Timothée Chalamet

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Selena Gomez

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren and Bulgari jewelry.

Zoe Saldaña

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Elle Fanning

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Givenchy and Cartier jewelry.

Mikey Madison

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Adrien Brody

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Chanel.

Felicity Jones

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Armani Privé and Boucheron jewelry.

Willem Dafoe

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Emma Stone

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Ana de Armas

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Valentino and Omega watch.

Monica Barbaro

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dior and Bulgari jewelry.

Lisa

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Mark Gong.

Michelle Yeoh

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Lily-Rose Depp

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Connie Nielsen

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Guy Pearce

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In JW Anderson and Bulgari brooch.

Rachel Sennott

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Ethan Slater

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Mark Eydelshteyn

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Scarlett Johansson

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Mugler and De Beers jewelry.

Marissa Bode

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Raffey Cassidy

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Ralph Fiennes

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Doja Cat

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Balmain and Messika jewelry.

Penélope Cruz

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Chanel.

H.E.R.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Ralph Lauren.

Yura Borisov and Anna Borisov

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dior and Chopard jewelry.

Alba Rohrwacher

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Valentino.

Miley Cyrus

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In McQueen and Boucheron jewelry.

Omar Apollo

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In Valentino and Chopard jewelry.

Jeff Goldblum

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

In Prada.

Jesse Eisenberg

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

In Dior Men.

Laura Dern

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Joe Locke

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Coralie Fargeat

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Adriana Paz

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Stacy Martin

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Raye

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Andrew Garfield

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Alessandro Nivola

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Nick Offerman

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Charlotte Lawrence

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

In Etro and David Yurman jewelry.

Vache Tovmasyan

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jeremy Strong

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

In Loro Piana.

Anok Yai

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

In Marni and De Beers jewelry.

Marilou Hamill and Mark Hamill

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Mark Hamill in Dior.

Édgar Ramírez

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie Quaid

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Ben Stiller

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Coco Gauff

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

In Miu Miu.

Meg Ryan

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Storm Reid

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In Alexandre Vauthier.

June Squibb

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Whoopi Goldberg

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sean Baker

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Tanya Lapointe

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Denis Villeneuve

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Isabella Rossellini

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Amy Poehler and Joel Lovell

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bretman Rock

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Ava DuVernay

Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Mindy Kaling

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kit Connor

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coco Jones

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

In Coach and Harry Kotlar jewelry.

Edward Norton

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Julianne Hough

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Lena Waithe

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Sosie Bacon

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Keith Powers

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Paul Tazewell

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Julia Floch Carbonel

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rowoon

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Kelly Ripa

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Yvonne Orji

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Pamela Rolland.