Alas, the 97th annual Academy Awards are finally here. The Oscars 2025, hosted this year by comedian Conan O’Brien, brought out the film world to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. It’s the final act in what has been a historic (and, at times, very chaotic and unpredictable) awards season.

But before stepping inside the Dolby Theatre, stars of the past year’s biggest and boldest films hit the Oscars red carpet to show off their fanciest black tie outfits. Among them were Best Actress hopefuls Demi Moore and Mikey Madison, A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet, and Wicked leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande (later they’ll delight the crowd with a performance of tunes from the Jon M. Chu blockbuster). And with the likes of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Emma Stone, and Elle Fanning scheduled to present awards this evening (as well as a performance by Blackpink’s Lisa, Raye, and Doja Cat), the Oscars red carpet wasn’t short on sheer star power. Here, see all the best dresses, suits, and high jewelry from the Oscars red carpet 2025.

Cynthia Erivo Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Ariana Grande Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Fernanda Torres Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images In Chanel.

Demi Moore Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Armani Privé and Chopard jewelry.

Margaret Qualley Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Chanel.

Timothée Chalamet Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images In Givenchy.

Selena Gomez Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren and Bulgari jewelry.

Zoe Saldaña Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Elle Fanning Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images In Givenchy and Cartier jewelry.

Mikey Madison Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Adrien Brody Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Chanel.

Felicity Jones Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Armani Privé and Boucheron jewelry.

Willem Dafoe Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Emma Stone Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Ana de Armas Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Colman Domingo Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Valentino and Omega watch.

Monica Barbaro Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dior and Bulgari jewelry.

Lisa Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Mark Gong.

Michelle Yeoh Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Lily-Rose Depp Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Chanel.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Connie Nielsen Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Guy Pearce Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In JW Anderson and Bulgari brooch.

Rachel Sennott Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Ethan Slater Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Mark Eydelshteyn Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Scarlett Johansson Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Mugler and De Beers jewelry.

Marissa Bode Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Raffey Cassidy Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images In Loewe.

Ralph Fiennes Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Doja Cat Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Balmain and Messika jewelry.

Penélope Cruz Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images In Chanel.

H.E.R. Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Ralph Lauren.

Yura Borisov and Anna Borisov Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Zegler Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dior and Chopard jewelry.

Alba Rohrwacher Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic In Valentino.

Miley Cyrus Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In McQueen and Boucheron jewelry.

Omar Apollo ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In Valentino and Chopard jewelry.

Jeff Goldblum Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock In Prada.

Jesse Eisenberg Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage In Dior Men.

Laura Dern Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Gucci.

Joe Locke Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Coralie Fargeat Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Adriana Paz Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Stacy Martin Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Raye Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Andrew Garfield Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images In Gucci.

Alessandro Nivola Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Nick Offerman Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Charlotte Lawrence Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Halle Berry Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bowen Yang Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images In Etro and David Yurman jewelry.

Vache Tovmasyan Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jeremy Strong Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic In Loro Piana.

Anok Yai Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage In Marni and De Beers jewelry.

Marilou Hamill and Mark Hamill Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Mark Hamill in Dior.

Édgar Ramírez Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie Quaid Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

Ben Stiller Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Queen Latifah Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Coco Gauff Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock In Miu Miu.

Meg Ryan Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Storm Reid ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In Alexandre Vauthier.

June Squibb Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Whoopi Goldberg Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sean Baker Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Tanya Lapointe Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Denis Villeneuve Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Isabella Rossellini Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Amy Poehler and Joel Lovell Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bretman Rock Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Ava DuVernay Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Mindy Kaling Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Gal Gadot Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kit Connor Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coco Jones Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock In Coach and Harry Kotlar jewelry.

Edward Norton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Julianne Hough Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Lena Waithe Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Sosie Bacon Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Keith Powers Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Paul Tazewell Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Julia Floch Carbonel Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rowoon Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Kelly Ripa Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images