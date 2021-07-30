All-White Outfit Ideas for the Dog Days of Summer

When the days are long and the heat is rising, a wardrobe of crisp, cool whites is the perfect refreshment. Whether you’re by the beach or pounding the city streets, an all-white outfit solves a few key problems: you don’t have to think too much (or really at all) about coordinating the various components of your look; your clothes reflect the sun’s rays; and even if you break a sweat, you’ll still look put together. For everyday, we’re loving the classic look of a Brunello Cucinelli tank top paired with frayed denim shorts from Mango and a sandal from The Row. For a day at the pool, cool off in a Hunza G bikini with a tortoiseshell ring and a protective pair of sunnies from Bonnie & Clyde. And for a show-stopping cocktail moment, it’s all about dressing up in a fringed Proenza Schouler midi dress with a Loewe canvas bag draped over your arm. If you really want to go all out, why not go for a cream-colored iPhone case to top things off? With summer in full swing, there’s no better time to invest in a few hot weather staples. Explore some of our all-time favorites, here.

Anna October Bralette $265 Moda Operandi See on Moda Operandi Pair this bralette top with ripped jeans for a casual weekend look.

Anna October Skirt $475 Moda Operandi See on Moda Operandi Pair this sweet, simple skirt to with flat sandals and a tank top for a retro European vacation vibe.

Loewe Bag $2,650 Moda Operandi See on Moda Operandi Simply put, this is the ideal summer bag.

Brunello Cucinelli Tank Top $445 Matches Fashion See on Matches Fashion A perfectly cut tank top you’ll want to wear every day.

Mango Shorts $50 Mango See on Mango We think these shorts are just the right length, with just the right amount of fraying.

Hunza G Bikini $210 Matches Fashion See on Matches Fashion Stay cool and comfortable all day in this chic bikini.

Bottega Veneta Cardigan $1,300 Matches Fashion See on Matches Fashion We love the subtle embroidery on this classic cardigan—and it’s just the right weight for a cool evening breeze.

& Other Stories Dress $69 & Other Stories See on & Other Stories Throw on this breezy, ’60s-inspired mini dress on days when it feels too hot to wear anything at all.

Marysia Bra $162 Marysia See on Marysia The scalloped detailing on this sporty bra will make any workout feel a little more exciting.

Marysia Bike Short $162 Marysia See on Marysia Ditto the matching bike shorts.

Prada Sadal $850 Moda Operandi See on Moda Operandi Tevas, but make it fashion.

Memor Studio Phone Case $70 Memor Studio See on Memor Studio This phone case will make you feel like you’re carrying a little bit of the beach with you everywhere you go.

Asceno Trousers $388 Farfetch See on Farfetch You can’t go wrong with a pair of tailored white trousers.

Proenza Schouler Dress $1,690 Matches Fashion See on Matches Fashion Guaranteed to make you the most stylish—and the most comfortable—person at any cocktail party.

Staud Cropped Top $145 Matches Fashion See on Matches Fashion We love how this top subverts a preppy knitwear staple and makes it sexy.

SIR Short $238 Matches Fashion See on Matches Fashion Not into the denim cutoffs look? Try this sophisticated pleated pair instead.