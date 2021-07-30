ADD TO CART

All-White Outfit Ideas for the Dog Days of Summer

by Laura Jackson
Photographed by Theo Sion; Styled by Max Pearmain.

When the days are long and the heat is rising, a wardrobe of crisp, cool whites is the perfect refreshment. Whether you’re by the beach or pounding the city streets, an all-white outfit solves a few key problems: you don’t have to think too much (or really at all) about coordinating the various components of your look; your clothes reflect the sun’s rays; and even if you break a sweat, you’ll still look put together. For everyday, we’re loving the classic look of a Brunello Cucinelli tank top paired with frayed denim shorts from Mango and a sandal from The Row. For a day at the pool, cool off in a Hunza G bikini with a tortoiseshell ring and a protective pair of sunnies from Bonnie & Clyde. And for a show-stopping cocktail moment, it’s all about dressing up in a fringed Proenza Schouler midi dress with a Loewe canvas bag draped over your arm. If you really want to go all out, why not go for a cream-colored iPhone case to top things off? With summer in full swing, there’s no better time to invest in a few hot weather staples. Explore some of our all-time favorites, here.

Pair this bralette top with ripped jeans for a casual weekend look.

Pair this sweet, simple skirt to with flat sandals and a tank top for a retro European vacation vibe.

Simply put, this is the ideal summer bag.

A perfectly cut tank top you’ll want to wear every day.

We think these shorts are just the right length, with just the right amount of fraying.

Stay cool and comfortable all day in this chic bikini.

We love the subtle embroidery on this classic cardigan—and it’s just the right weight for a cool evening breeze.

Throw on this breezy, ’60s-inspired mini dress on days when it feels too hot to wear anything at all.

The scalloped detailing on this sporty bra will make any workout feel a little more exciting.

Ditto the matching bike shorts.

This phone case will make you feel like you’re carrying a little bit of the beach with you everywhere you go.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of tailored white trousers.

Guaranteed to make you the most stylish—and the most comfortable—person at any cocktail party.

We love how this top subverts a preppy knitwear staple and makes it sexy.

Not into the denim cutoffs look? Try this sophisticated pleated pair instead.

Sturdy enough for city streets, relaxed enough for a weekend in the woods.