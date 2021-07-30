All-White Outfit Ideas for the Dog Days of Summer

Photographed by Theo Sion; Styled by Max Pearmain.
When the days are long and the heat is rising, a wardrobe of crisp, cool whites is the perfect refreshment. Whether you’re by the beach or pounding the city streets, an all-white outfit solves a few key problems: you don’t have to think too much (or really at all) about coordinating the various components of your look; your clothes reflect the sun’s rays; and even if you break a sweat, you’ll still look put together. For everyday, we’re loving the classic look of a Brunello Cucinelli tank top paired with frayed denim shorts from Mango and a sandal from The Row. For a day at the pool, cool off in a Hunza G bikini with a tortoiseshell ring and a protective pair of sunnies from Bonnie & Clyde. And for a show-stopping cocktail moment, it’s all about dressing up in a fringed Proenza Schouler midi dress with a Loewe canvas bag draped over your arm. If you really want to go all out, why not go for a cream-colored iPhone case to top things off? With summer in full swing, there’s no better time to invest in a few hot weather staples. Explore some of our all-time favorites, here.