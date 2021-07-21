ADD TO CART

14 Breezy Dresses and Skirts to Wear This Summer

by Allia Alliata Di Montereale
The model Rianne van Rompaey wearing a colorful outfit on a beach in Japan
Rianne van Rompaey photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine's December 2018 issue. Styled by Sara Moonves.

When it’s 80+ degrees and humid outside, the last thing you want to do is fuss over a complicated, constrictive outfit. Enter this summer’s easiest, breeziest skirts and dresses—salvation in the form of lightweight knits, cool cottons and sophisticated linens. While dresses offer the simplest, one-and-done solution to your hot-weather outfit woes, a fabulous wrap or stretch-waisted skirt paired with a simple tank top or airy blouse is just as easy. This summer, we’re loving the romantic, monochrome pieces from Gioia Bini, Fil de Vie and Matteau as well as bolder, brighter options from Emilio Pucci and Issey Miyake. Need a chic cover up for a day at the beach? Up-and-coming brand Pink City Prints does a lovely belted kaftan-y thing, or there’s a very major sarong from Y/Project. For those looking to channel a certain “cocktail hour on a Mediterranean sailing yacht” vibe, allow us to recommend a striking black number embellished with golden moons the size of pressed powder compacts from Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza capsule. Whatever mood you’re going for this summer, don’t sweat it: we guarantee any of these will leave you cool, calm and comfortable.

Loewe Paula's Ibiza embellished silk dress
$2,100
Mytheresa
Ciao Lucia Fontana Tweed Wrap Skirt
$90
Bergdorf Goodman
Mango Knit cotton-blend dress
$59.99
Mango
Matteau Shirred organic-cotton poplin maxi skirt
$440
Matches Fashion
Fil de Vie Aurora scoop-neck voile dress
$358
Matches Fashion
Emilio Pucci Printed jersey midi skirt
€315
Mytheresa
Gioia Bini Chiara Dress
€685
Gioia Bini
Y/Project Printed silk satin sarong
€416
Mytheresa
Sleeper Atlanta off-the-shoulder shirred linen midi dress
$320
Net-A-Porter
Issey Miyake Spongy striped midi skirt
$675
Farfetch
Loup Charmant Kitta open-back organic-cotton voile mini dress
$385
Matches Fashion
ESCVDO Tarma crocheted Pima-cotton midi skirt
$509
Matches Fashion