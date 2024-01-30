Amal Clooney’s Best Red Carpet Looks Prove Why She’s Her Own Stylist

Amal Clooney is a woman of many talents. She’s an accomplished human rights lawyer, a mother of twins, a wife to Hollywood icon George Clooney, and a very, very seasoned red carpet dresser. Since the Lebanese-British barrister announced her engagement to her now husband George in 2014, her elegant, Old Hollywood style quickly became a matter of public interest.

Right from the get-go, Amal was stepping out to galas, Royal weddings, and major red carpets with an air of confidence that we’d expect from seasoned Hollywood professionals. Throughout it all, Amal’s red carpet style has remained reliably consistent. She’s always been a champion of one-shoulder goddess gowns, usually some sort of Dior couture or archival McQueen, and has a special bond with billowing strapless gowns in either chiffon or satin. That doesn’t mean, though, that Amal won’t venture outside of her comfort zone from time to time—she raised a few eyebrows by wearing pants at the 2018 Met Gala—with glitzy, party-ready looks from the likes of 16Arlington and Versace. And, believe it or not, Amal has pulled off all these looks without the help of stylist. Below, a look back at Amal Clooney’s best red carpet moments.

2023: The Boys in the Boat Premiere David Livingston/WireImage/Getty Images Versace designed this lemon drop maxi dress for Amal to wear to The Boys in the Boat premiere. The floor-sweeping piece was inspired by a similar look from the Italian brand’s spring 1993 collection.

2023: The Fashion Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The barrister looked like a walking disco ball at the 2023 Fashion Awards in this sequined Atelier Versace number.

2023: The Albies Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amal took her hosting duties rather seriously, stepping out to the Clooney Foundation For Justice's “The Albies” in a dramatic goddess gown from Atelier Versace.

2023: DVF Awards Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A full on La Dolce Vita fantasy in a John Galliano-era Dior lace and tulle dress.

2022: The Albies Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amal looked to die for at the 2022 The Albies in this ‘20s-inspired beaded gown from Versace.

2022: Kennedy Center Honors Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amal appeared to be in a chrome mood at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, matching her silver Valentino couture dress with a coordinating clutch and reflective heels.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The lawyer looked draped to perfection in sea foam green Del Core for the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

2022: Ticket To Paradise Premiere Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amal walked on the wild side for the Ticket to Paradise premiere, stepping out in a tie dye print Alexander McQueen dress from the brand’s spring 2003 collection.

2021: BFI London Film Festival Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The Clooneys epitomized Old Hollywood Glamour at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival—George looked dapper in a traditional suit while Amal dazzled in a sequined gown and shawl from 16Arlington.

2019: The Prince's Trust Dinner Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Amal’s one-shoulder Stephane Rolland gown was the perfect match to George’s classic suit and tie for the 2019 Prince’s Trust Dinner.

2018: Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The human rights activist turned heads when she showed up to the 2018 Met Gala in this floral Richard Quinn look complete with, gasp, dress pants.

2018: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amal looked like a ray of sunshine in a tea-length Stella McCartney dress and matching fastener for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

2017: Cesar Film Awards Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images This Atelier Versace gown that Amal sported to the 2017 Cesar Film Awards was all about the details—or rather, a very elaborate ombre train.

2017: Venice Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Amal looked ethereal at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, her first appearance since welcoming her twins, in a lilac chiffon dress from Versace that she paired with pearl earrings and a bold red lip.

2016: Cannes Film Festival VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images Amal is never one to complicate things with her red carpet looks—here, she transformed a one-shoulder gown with a lengthy leg slit and strappy heels.

2015: Tomorrowland Premiere Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amal slipped into a satin Maison Margiela number as she stepped out to the premiere of Tomorrowland alongside her husband George.

2015: Casamigos Tequila Launch Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images Amal appeared ready for a night out at Studio 54 in this chainmail Vionnet mini that she paired with black party pumps.

2015: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her first ever Met Gala, Amal turned up like a seasoned pro in this edgy cherry red Maison Margiela dress.

2015: Golden Globe Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The human rights lawyer was ever so elegant in Dior couture at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.