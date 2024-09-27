Amal Clooney is used to sophisticated glamour on the red carpet. But to host her annual Albie Awards, the barrister delivers some of her most show-stopping style of the entire calendar year. Last night, Amal did just that as she stepped out to the charity event in a va-va-voom velvet gown paired with a timeless red lip.

Amal looked radiant in a jet-black Atelier Versace confection that trailed down to the floor below her. Her velvet dress featured a timeless silhouette comprised of a plunging neckline and a fitted skirt, both of which proved that fashion’s classics never go out of style. Amal amped up her dress with a matte red lip, bombshell Hollywood waves, and a blinding selection of diamond and 18k white gold Cartier jewelry.

George followed his wife’s cue in a tailored suit worn with a bow tie. Gala style has manifested itself in dozens of ways that flout the traditional rulebook recently—sheer, of course, has become the celebrity go-to. But Amal and George approached things with an air of sophistication that’s hard to come by in celebrity fashion nowadays.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During the evening, the Clooneys were joined at the New York Public Library by some of their very famous friends. Cate Blanchett turned the occasion into a mother-son date, bringing along her 20-year-old Roman Upton for the evening. The actress, of course, reached back into her famous closet for her look. She re-wore a Louis Vuitton number that consisted of a glittering caped top and skin-tight leather pants. Also in attendance were Emily Blunt and John Krasinski who looked elegant in black tie looks. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade went for bold color while Doja Cat paired a fully-sequined dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry with a fall trench coat.

This year’s Albie Awards marked the third edition of the event which honors “filmmakers who have inspired us with their work and broader contributions as mentors, role models, and champions for social justice,” according to its mission statement.

The evening is always a big one for Amal and George but this year, it had even more of a personal undertone. The awards fell on the day of the week of their tenth wedding anniversary.