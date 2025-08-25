Amal Clooney's Date Night Secret? A Little Feather Fringe

Amal and George Clooney are making the most of their Euro summer. Over the weekend, the stylish duo stepped out for a date night with friends in their beloved Lake Como, serving peak couple style against the Italian sunset.

Amal continued her streak of “La Dolce Vita” summer dresses with a jazzy date night number. The barrister slipped into a peach mini dress from Taller Marmo. A feather fringe along the skirt and sleeves added an extra element of zhuzh. In true Amal style, the micro-silhouette didn’t compromise modesty in the slightest—the piece sat loosely, but not too loosely, on her figure, and featured a bateau neckline. Amal livened up her date night look even further with pearl drop earrings and metallic pumps. Glam was kept natural in the form of a sun-kissed, glowing complexion and Amal’s signature long curls. George, meanwhile, championed a date night go-to. He wore a gray suit with a simple black sweater layered underneath and suede loafers.

HELPED / BACKGRID

The Clooneys are regulars in Como during the summer months. And even though their vacations kicked off later than usual this year due to George’s role in Good Night, and Good Luck, they haven’t skipped a beat in the weeks since.

In early August, the couple was spotted for the first time in the Italian resort town wearing their usual brand of sleek his-and-hers fashion. Amal dazzled in a one-shoulder, awards-worthy sequined gown that, like her latest ensemble, was doused in fringe along the hemline. Just a few days later, the human rights lawyer looked ethereal in a lavender maxi dress that was slit all the way up to her waist.

With feather-trimmed minis and attention-grabbing sequins and leg slits, Amal’s Como wardrobe is a masterclass in vacation glamour—all while George remains the picture of understated sophistication at her side.