Forget buying her own flowers, Amal Clooney is wearing them instead.

At the New York Film Festival premiere of Jay Kelly last night, Amal joined her husband, George Clooney, on the red carpet in a stunning 3D mini dress marked by a skirt that bloomed like a couture garden. The British barrister turned to the fall 2025 collection of Oscar de la Rent, one of her go-to houses, for the occasion. It's fitted and ruched velvet bodice bloomed into a dazzling mid-thigh mini skirt. The lower half featured dozens of large floral appliqués in deep red, accented by golden and yellow touches for added depth and dimension.

Picking up on the jewel tones of her mini, Amal accessorized with a metallic Oscar de la Renta clutch and gold heels by Gianvito Rossi. Her famous sweeping brunette hair and dewy skin were the finishing touches. George, meanwhile, wore a navy suit with a slightly unbuttoned white dress shirt—a combination that’s become a go-to for the actor over the years.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Amal and George have been ramping up their red carpet appearances over the past few months. In August, they attended the Venice Film Festival of Jay Kelly (the Noah Baumbach comedy in which George stars alongside Adam Sandler) in true power couple style. Amal chose a striking vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer number, complete with a strapless silhouette and a dramatic train, while George looked dapper in tailoring. And at the Tony Awards in June, the human rights lawyer turned your grandmother’s pearls into a full-on fashion moment when she slipped into a beaded design by Tamara Ralph.

Last night, Amal proved that when it comes to red carpet dressing, she’s always in full bloom.