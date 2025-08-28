Amal & George Clooney Are the Ultimate Power Couple on the Venice Red Carpet

When Amal and George Clooney take to the red carpet, it’s a masterclass in elegance, star power, and polished coupledom. Tonight, the Clooneys brought their finest and fanciest red carpet fashion to the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of George’s latest film, Jay Kelly.

After arriving in Venice in a pastel butter yellow look on Monday, Amal continued her embrace of bold, bright color this evening. The barrister stunned in a striking vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer ensemble featuring a sculpted, strapless mini dress with ruching and button detailing down the front. A dramatic train unfurled from the back, adding high-impact movement to the otherwise micro-mini silhouette up top. The human rights lawyer completed the look with strappy Aquazzura heels and her signature unfussy beauty—glossy waves and a natural glow from all those Lake Como vacations this summer.

George, who missed the Jay Kelly photo call this morning due to illness, looked in good spirits on the red carpet. He wore a classic tuxedo jacket and matching pants with a satin stripe detail along the leg.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amal and George’s outing in Venice, their first red carpet appearance since June, comes after a multi-week vacation in Lake Como. There, the couple wined and dined with friends, all while dabbling in polished couple style. Amal, for her part, wore everything from fringed resort dresses to sequined numbers while George slipped into his usual dapper menswear.

The Clooneys channeled effortless “La Dolce Vita” style upon their arrival at the Venice Film Festival on Monday—Amal in a soft yellow Balmain dress, and George close by in a black polo, khakis, and suede loafers. Tonight, the duo gave their European summer a fitting finale with a red carpet moment to remember.