Amal Clooney Returns to the Venice Film Festival in Butter Yellow

In 2024, Amal Clooney dazzled the Venice Film Festival red carpet in a butter yellow stunner from Atelier Versace for the premiere of her husband George’s film, Wolfs. Today, the barrister arrived in the city (via water taxi, of course) ahead of the 2025 Venice Film Festival in the same exact hue, proving that the trendy shade has officially earned status as a perennial summer hue.

Amal, spotted hand-in-hand with George, epitomized “La Dolce Vita” in a butter yellow dress from Balmain’s resort 2026 collection. The midi-length number featured thick halter straps, exposed pockets on either side, and a center slit that didn’t compromise on modesty in the slightest. Amal cinched her dress with a matching belt with a gold statement buckle. She added bold glasses and a pair of crisp, white accessories: pointed-toe heels and Balmain’s “Ebene” handbag. George, for his part, leaned into his summer signatures with a black polo shirt, khakis, and suede loafers.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Amal and George’s arrival in Venice comes after a string of date nights in Lake Como earlier this month. Over the weekend, the stylish couple stepped out in Tremezzo with friends, putting their classy summer style on full display. Once again, Amal championed summer pastels, wearing a peach mini dress from Taller Marmo that was decorated with feather fringe. And in the weeks prior, the barrister made the case for even more pastels and lots and lots of sparkle.

Given the Clooneys’s track record in Venice, it should come as no surprise that they’re rounding out their summer vacations at the event. The couple have been regulars at the festival for nearly a decade now, with their first joint appearance coming in 2017, just months after Amal welcomed their twins. Last year, the duo were in town for the premiere of George’s Brad Pitt action film, Wolfs. Even though the actor doesn’t have any projects screening at this year’s competition, it’s a safe bet the duo will find themselves on the red carpet at one point or another.