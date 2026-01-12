At last night’s 2026 Golden Globes, Amal Clooney fully committed to Old Hollywood glamour—quite literally, in a dress drawn straight from the era’s golden age. Joining her husband, George Clooney, who was nominated for his film Jay Kelly, Amal stepped onto the red carpet in a boldly hued vintage gown with a backstory as striking as its silhouette.

Amal chose an archival Balmain mermaid dress design from the French house’s fall 1957 couture collection (Clooney’s version seems to have been custom made by the house from the archival sketches). The design centered on classic details, including an elegant sweetheart neckline, ruched shoulder straps, and cascading drapes along the skirt. The barrister accented her dress with her signature cascading brown curls, a structured evening clutch, and dazzling jewels by Cartier.

While Amal’s dress, from the timeless silhouette to the cascading train, evoked images of Hollywood starlets, it actually had an unusual connection. “Inspired by Greek mythology, Pierre Balmain named the design after Erato, one of the nine muses who presided over lyric poetry,” the French brand posted on Instagram, along with the original sketch.

In between custom red carpet stunners, it’s become tradition for Amal to wear prized vintage when supporting her husband. At the Venice Jay Kelly premiere in August, she wore a striking Louis Scherrer high-low dress.

Following the ceremony, George and Amal decamped to Wolfgang Puck’s bistro Spago for Netflix’s afterparty. The lawyer, of course, had an outfit change up her sleeve. She chose a metal mesh minidress from Versace. (The dress, shown at the amfAR Gala Cannes runway show in 2024, was inspired by Tinkerbell, hence the vibrant green fabric.) It was spliced at the waist and held together by the Italian label’s trademark safety pins.

Between her turn on the red carpet and the afterparty, Amal’s Golden Globes night was one big embrace of bold, saturated fashion—and a love letter to archival glamour.