Amal Clooney is taking her Italy vacation style all the way back to the early aughts.

On Tuesday, Amal was spotted dining with her husband George in Laglio, a waterfront province of Como, while wearing a John Galliano for Dior spring 2004 dress. Amal’s dress was etched with a pink and green motif that featured multi-color polka dots, roses, and various other flora. It veered into proper “La Dolce Vita” territory thanks to a steep center slit. Amal accented her flowery slip with a metallic clutch and chandelier earrings.

Amal and George, who sported a simple polo shirt and a sleek timepiece for their dinner date, have made it a tradition to vacation in Como. In fact, they dined not too far away from Villa Oleandra, the 18th-century manse which they reportedly listed for a whopping $107 million in September. Still, Como resident or otherwise, Amal’s vintage Dior slip is just one of the many archival vacation looks she’s sported over the years.

Splash by Shutterstock

In August 2023, the Clooneys made a Bond-esque entrance via water taxi to the DVF Awards in Venice. Amal again slipped into a Galliano for Dior slip, this one a blush lace number from the designer’s fall 2000 collection for the French brand. Just a few weeks later in Como, Amal dug even deeper into Galliano’s Dior archives when she wore a white satin dress from 1999. Like her latest outfit, that dress also featured a va-va-voom leg slit and a low-cut neckline.

Galliano’s time at Dior tends to be remembered for larger-than-life ball gowns, theatrical makeup, and clashing animal prints—all things that probably wouldn’t fly for Amal’s Lake Como couples vacation. But what clearly sets Amal’s archival collection apart is its simplicity. In all of her vintage Dior looks, there’s an unfussy maxi silhouette usually accented by a summer-y floral pattern—or in the case of her most recent look, a leg slit that is sure to the turn heads of Como residents.