Amal Clooney Looks Like a Venetian Goddess In a Lace & Tulle Dress

Amal Clooney is having a major “La Dolce Vita” moment currently. And not just because she’s spending time in Venice, Italy. Since she touched down in the city Tuesday, the 45-year-old has been pulling out some pretty serious fashion—and with a largely star-less Venice Film Festival underway, Amal’s getaway wardrobe has been quenching our style thirst in the interim.

After arriving to the city sporting a floral shift dress, Amal leveled things up once again to attend the annual DVF Awards on Thursday. While husband George looked dapper on her arm in classic tailoring, Amal glowed like an actual goddess as she showed off her take on the lingerie-as-outerwear trend.

Her maxi dress featured a slip-style neckline—two thin spaghetti straps that traveled into a lace-trimmed bodice section. Things maintained a simple column shape to just below her knee where another floral lace fabric was added to the skirt’s hemline. And while that would have been plenty on its own, the piece also had a tulle overlay that attached from a ribbon at her waist and grazed the floor as she walked.

Such a statement dress should be reserved for the grandest of occasions—fittingly, Amal received the DVF Leadership Award in recognition of her activism surrounding global human rights.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As always, Amal accessorized her look in a way that let her ready-to-wear choice take center stage. Her only jewelry came in the form of dainty pearl drop earrings that were mostly hidden behind her signature voluminous waves. To complete the look, she opted for a sparkly clutch in a shade slightly darker than her dress and strappy heels.

Just the night prior, the lawyer pulled out another slip-adjacent dress, this one a silk and chiffon number from Dundas. The emerald green color and plunging neckline certainly gave things a more date night feel than her most recent look, but was still very “La Dolce Vita” if you ask us.

Courtesy of DUNDAS.

Like, well, seemingly every A-Lister, the Clooneys have been spending a lot of time in Italy this summer. And Amal has been experimenting with everything from silk to lace, and even, buckets of silver sequins. Back in June, she looked Studio 54-ready with bouncy waves and a sparkling chainmail dress. The versatility!