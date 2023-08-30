The Most Stylish Moments From Amanda Lear’s Ultra-Glamorous Life

Photo by Barbara Rombi Serra /Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
While the world knows very little for certain about Amanda Lear’s origins (her exact age, nationality, and natural hair color are among the many mysteries), what we are certain of is that she has lived one of the most glamorous lives imaginable. Starting off as a cabaret artist and runway model (she walked for Karl Lagerfeld during his time designing for Jean Patou), she was soon introduced to Salvador Dalí by Paco Rabanne. The artist was immediately struck by her beauty and took her in as a muse. Lear described their long relationship as a “spiritual marriage,” though Dalí had a wife and Lear continued to date others. Those other boyfriends included The Rolling Stones’s Brian Jones (it’s widely rumored the song “Miss Amanda Jones” was inspired by her) and David Bowie. At one point she was set to play Princess Irulan in Alejandro Jodorowsky’s never-realized adaptation of Dune (Florence Pugh will play the part in Denis Villeneuve’s version). In the late ’70s, Lear launched a disco career and has since released 18 studio albums. She may or may not have partially inspired the Absolutely Fabulous character Patsy Stone and she’s the model on the cover of Roxy Music’s iconic For Your Pleasure album (she was briefly involved with lead singer Bryan Ferry). For 21 years, she was married to a notorious bisexual French Aristocrat. She also remains a major muse and close friend of Jean Paul Gaultier. She’s written books, presented television shows, acted on stage and screen and exhibited her paintings. Even at 77 years old (...or 80 ...or 84, depending on who you ask), she still makes it out to sit front row at a fashion show or to attend an event.
Like we said, one of the most glamourous lives of all time—and she did it all in style. Here, a look back at some of her defining style moments.