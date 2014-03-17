Amanda Seyfried was unknown outside of soap opera circles when she was plucked to play the ditzy “Karen” in the seminal teen film Mean Girls. It’s safe to say that the casting director had an eye for talent. Not only has Seyfriend continued to appear in some iconic cult films (Mamma Mia! and Jennifer’s Body) her talent has also won over directors like Noah Baumbach and Paul Schrader. Though her role in David Fincher’s Mank seems to be the peak of her career so far. She’s nominated for her first Oscar for her portrayal of actress Marion Davies.

Her red carpet style has undergone a similar glowup. She’s come to favor a bit of floral, an occasional moment of lace, and one particular darker shade of yellow. Though, she’s not afraid to mix it up from time to time either.

2021: Critics’ Choice Awards Photo via Getty Images With red carpets at usual disrupted, why not try new things? For the Critics’ Choice Awards, Seyfriend forewent a gown, and instead went with this glittering Miu Miu take on the tuxedo.

2019: The Art of Racing in the Rain Premier Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage For the premier of this 2019 film, Seyfriend stunned in a ribbon ombre gown from Oscar de la Renta.

2018: Met Gala Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage For the 2018 Catholic-themed Met Gala, Seyfried was dressed in a heavenly Prada gown.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic She clearly likes a little bit of floral, and a little bit of lace, as evidenced by this Oscar de la Renta gown.

2017: Venice Film Festival Photo by Venturelli/WireImage For the 2017 premier of her film First Reformed in Venice, Seyfried wore a dramatic Alexander McQueen.

2015: Givenchy Front Row Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images Around this time, Seyfriend was definitely a Givenchy favorite.

2015: Met Gala Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images For the Met Gala in 2015, Seyfried wore white Givenchy Haute Couture by Ricardo Tisci. The theme that year was “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

2014: While We’re Young Premiere Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images For the premier of While We’re Young at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, Seyfried chose a lace and floral number from Valentino.

2013: Lovelace Screening Seyfried went appropriately retro for a special Lovelace screening in late 2013. The perfectly revealing (and purposefully sheer) buttoned-up Gucci dress and Givenchy sandals proved she has the makings of a bonafied style star. Photo by Getty Images

2013: Lovelace Premiere At the Lovelace premiere in August 2013, Seyfried looked like a full-on LA cool girl in a textured Gucci mini dress and sky-high Givenchy sandals. Pulled-back hair, a smoky eye, and a movie star smile left little need for excessive accessories. Photo by Getty Images

2012: Les Miserables Premiere Seyfried served some welcome red carpet drama at the New York premiere of Les Miserables in 2012. From her braided bun and dark eyes to her intricate Alexander McQueen gown, the star not only stole the red carpet—she intimidated it. Photo by Getty Images

2011: In Time Premiere At the In Time UK premiere in 2011, Seyfried looked sharp in a satin blue suit by H&M. The star was smart to keep the look simple with a black button-front shirt, also by H&M, and black Sergio Rossi shoes. This was only the first of many short suit looks for Seyfried—but hey, if a leggy look works, it works. Photo by Getty Images

2010: Academy Awards Seyfried returned to the Oscars in 2010 with a vengeance. From her Swarovski-covered Armani Prive gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels to her flawless hair and makeup, Seyfried got it right. Photo by Getty Images

2009: Academy Awards Two steps forward, one step back. For the 2009 Academy Awards, Seyfried sported a burnt orange Valentino dress, made up of the offensive combination of ruching, spaghetti straps (remember those?), a long wrapping hemline, and a giant bow. Caged sandals and a dark floral necklace were the last nail in the coffin for this doomed look. Photo by Getty Images

2008: Mamma Mia Premier Seyfried channeled the prom look of Romy and Michelle’s dreams in emerald green Miu Miu at the 2008 premiere of Mamma Mia. Accessorizing her flirty dress with bouncy curls and simple accessories, Seyfried was finally worth watching on the red carpet. Photo by Getty Images

2007: Starter for 10 Premiere In case you forgot Seyfried’s next cinematic undertaking, this roomy muted green dress should remind you. With wavy tresses and a bare face at the Starter for 10 premiere in 2007, the star epitomized Big Love-chic. Photo by Getty Images

2004: Teen People Party Seyfried took a cue from her Mean Girls wardrobe (and teens across America) for the Teen People Annual Young Hollywood Party in 2005. In a casual black top, denim mini skirt, and strappy sandals, the actress proved the old adage: Stars—they’re just like us. Photo by Getty Images