Tory Burch’s eclectic “Toryssaince” brand revamp has drawn a new crew of all-star fans. The most recent is Amanda Seyfried. She sat front row at both of Burch’s latest runway shows amidst press tours for The Housemaid and The Testament of Ann Lee. This week, Seyfried continued her love of Burch’s designs with a layered look—and surprisingly punky accessories—at the designer’s Founders Breakfast, an annual fundraising event for female entrepreneurs under her namesake Tory Burch Foundation.

Neil Rasmus for the Tory Burch Foundation/BFA.com

Seyfried arrived to the occasion in a cozy look from Burch’s fall 2026 collection, featuring an oversized, dark caramel knit cardigan. With a hanging buttoned strap and shimmering trails of white and gold embroidery, the piece earned a bohemian, contemporary feel. Her cardigan was layered over a feather-embroidered gray wool vest and a dark brown leather midi skirt, creating a mix of neutrals imbued with rich textures.

One of the most surprising parts of Seyfried’s ensemble, however, were her accessories. The actor carried Burch’s deep brown Bunny Knot shoulder bag, covered in edgy silver studs for a punky feel. A pair of the designer’s almond-brown Pierced pumps, complete with gleaming, fang-like silver metal hardware, added to her look’s edgy streak. Both pieces brought a sharp flair to Seyfried’s attire, while showing how modern details can instantly elevate traditionally formal, otherwise conservative pieces.

Neil Rasmus for the Tory Burch Foundation/BFA.com

Seyfried’s the latest star to slip on Burch’s renewed aesthetic, which has included a range of clean, eclectic pieces that mix elements of Art Deco, bohemian, mod, and punk styles. In fact, her Pierced pumps are one of Burch’s latest core silhouettes. The same shoe’s been seen on Tessa Thompson, Michelle Williams, Mindy Kaling, Elizabeth Olsen, and Joey King—to name a few—in slingback, block, and curved heeled versions, as well.

Indeed, Burch’s sweeping “Toryssaince” has included an eclectic mix of aesthetics that’s led to the brand’s renewed 2020’s “it” status. After Burch stepped down as her brand’s CEO in 2019, her brand’s shift has resulted in an enhanced focus on design, her first CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year nomination, and heightened attention by the content creator set. All the while, Seyfried’s remained a loyal Burch supporter—which her cozy look signifies with its revamping of classic core pieces. With forthcoming turns in Steps, Octet, and The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd, the actor will surely keep delivering modern style moments—and a Burch piece or two—as the year continues.