Tory Burch’s Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Playing in SoHo

The first thing you might notice upon walking into Tory Burch’s new flagship store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood—besides the leather bags, snakeskin loafers, and mixed-print ensembles on offer—is a cluster of woven baskets hanging from the ceiling. The baskets, along with the rest of the décor inside 151 Mercer Street, represent a nod to the designer’s upbringing in Pennsylvania, and her love of interior design; in her childhood home, woven baskets hung from her kitchen ceiling. Despite growing up in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania—an idyllic forested village in the state’s southeast region—the designer is a New Yorker through and through. She’s always had a love for downtown, having moved to the neighborhood immediately after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania. And in 2004, Burch opened a SoHo shop on Elizabeth Street which converted to a Tory Sport-only location, then closed in 2016. Now, the designer has come back to her old stomping grounds, which she has made into something of a home for herself.

In celebration of her downtown return, Burch shares her picks for the best spots to eat, drink, and shop in and around SoHo. Think of it as the designer’s chic guide to the area, for both locals and tourists.

1. International Center of Photography

79 Essex Street

An exhibit of well-known and new artists who capture the cultural zeitgeist.

2. Bon Bon

130 Allen Street

Mixes of red licorice and sours from this Swedish candy shop make great presents.

3. Indochine

430 Lafayette Street

Basquiat and Warhol ate here. Indochine is known for its palm leaf wallpaper, and beloved (especially by the fashion crowd) for its glamorous atmosphere and French-Vietnamese menu.

4. New Museum

235 Bowery

A constant source of new art and new ideas—and a favorite NYC museum that focuses on contemporary art.

5. Café Habana

17 Prince Street

Burch calls this “one of the best Cuban restaurants anywhere,” adding that Café Habana was a work lunch and dinner go-to when she was launching the company in the early aughts.

6. McNally Jackson Books

52 Prince Street

A favorite of Kaia Gerber’s (who called McNally Jackson’s location on Prince Street “my quiet place, my still place and my home away from home,”) the indie bookseller is a top pick for Tory Burch, as well.

7. Sant Ambroeus

265 Lafayette Street

Burch likens the atmosphere and food at this upscale Italian restaurant to “like being transported to a Milanese café.” She suggests the burrata with confit onions and carrots.

8. Donald Judd Foundation

101 Spring Street

The preserved loft of the 1960s minimalist sculptor features a permanent exhibition of the midcentury artists he collected.

9. Fanelli Café

94 Prince Street

If you’ve gone to SoHo’s Broadway shopping hub, you’ve likely seen the red Fanelli Café sign blinking from Prince and Mercer Streets. Opened in 1847 and converted into a speakeasy in 1922 by the Fanelli family, this restaurant still maintains an old-world appeal.

10. Angelika Film Center

18 West Houston Street

“The rumble of passing subways below during movies is part of its charm,” Burch says of the theater synonymous with arthouse films.

11. Mercer Street Books and Records

206 Mercer Street

This center for New York City’s musical and written history sells rare and out-of-print titles, as well as new authors and artists.

12. Morgenstern’s

88 West Houston Street

The ice cream flavors at Morgenstern’s taste as good as their names sound. Burch recommends the pistachio pesto, burnt sage, and lavender agave—and the Sundae Bar, which she hits on Friday nights.

13. Thompson Alchemists

132 Thompson Street

You never know what you’ll find in this old-fashioned pharmacy, but you’ll always leave with a basket full of goodies.

14. Omen Azen

113 Thompson Street

A low-key meeting place for local artists and musicians since 1971, owned by a former Buddhist monk.

15. Vesuvio

160 Prince Street

This 100-year-old bakery is known for its authentic Italian flavors.

16. Emily Thompson Florist

53 Howard Street

Thompson uses unexpected flora and fauna—like kale rosettes and black radishes—to shake up the notion of classic arrangements.

17. Odeon

145 West Broadway

This bistro is located around the corner from Burch’s first apartment in New York City. She described it as a “cafeteria meeting spot” for her friends. “The Bloody Mary is still as spicy as ever,” she adds.