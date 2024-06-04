Method dressing this, method dressing that. Whatever happened to a good ‘ol sheer dress? Last night, Amandla Stenberg had all that and more as she stepped out to a screening for Star Wars: The Acolyte in New York City.

Stenberg hit the Big Apple in a see-through hooded gown that equally balanced her string of themed press looks and the sheer red carpet trend. Her lace dress featured a plunging neckline that flowed into a fitted maxi skirt complete with a feathered, textured hemline. As statement-making as the fit of Stenberg’s outfit proved to be, it was ultimately the design’s skin-baring eyelet fabric that provided most of the interest here. Stenberg topped off her outfit with a slicked-updo—worn below her matching hood, of course—sliver eyeshadow, and metallic sandal heels.

In The Acolyte, Stenberg stars as a new addition to the Star Wars universe, playing the role of an assassin named Mae. Naturally, she’s channeled bits and pieces of the franchise’s DNA, from a Princess Leia-inspired premiere moment to a sci-fi cut-out LBD. Here, the actress continued her streak of avant-garde, futuristic gowns with the helping hand of some risqué sheer fabric.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stenberg later met up with her The Acolyte co-stars Rebecca Henderson, Margarita Levieva, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Henderson, who plays the female Jedi master Vernestra Rwoh, opted for a sleek and chic power suit that she styled with almond-toe flats. Levieva followed suit, quite literally, in glitzy dress pants and a matching blazer that she wore sans bra.

Turner-Smith, for her part, continued her lively dressing streak from earlier on Monday with a sculptural Balmain look. Her mini dress, from the French brand’s pre-fall 2024 collection, featured a low-cut strapless neckline complimented by an avant-garde mini skirt. The Brit topped off her look with blinding diamond jewels and peep-toe pumps.

Both Stenberg and Turner-Smith are two very different, and very stylish, case studies on how actresses are approaching their press tour nowadays. Turner-Smith is doing things on her own terms, having fun with ’70s-inspired patterns and bow-trimmed knit dresses that are far removed from the Star Wars universe. Stenberg, on the other hand, is placing her bet on Hollywood’s current red carpet obsession: theme dressing.