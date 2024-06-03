The coquette bow trend just got turned up several notches thanks to Jodie Turner-Smith. Today, the British actress proved that the fashion girl fad is going absolutely nowhere as she indulged in not one, but two twists on the look while out and about in New York City.

Armed with an equally coquette bob hairdo, Turner-Smith hit the town in a fuzzy pantsless look on Monday. She paired teensy briefs with a matching sleeveless blouse, both of which were trimmed with blush pink feather plumes. Now, where are the bows? Well, if you look closely enough, you’ll notice that Turner-Smith’s top is actually adorned with a black ribbon across the front. The detail was positioned where a men’s bow tie would traditionally fasten to a suit jacket, striking the perfect chord between the coquette trend and the actress’s signature gender-bending fashion sense. From there, Turner-Smith accented her outfit with sheer black tights and cat-eye sunglasses. A studded mini bag brought the actress’s look to edgier territory as did her sky-high patent leather pumps.

As it happens, Turner-Smith wrapped up yet another take on the bow trend as she stepped out to Good Morning America earlier in the day.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The actress was spotted making her way to the morning show in a full look from the New York brand Wiederhoeft’s fall 2024 collection. Her gown featured a boned corset bodice that was complimented by a knitted mint green upper portion and maxi skirt. The cherry on top? Or, in this case, the bow on top? A black ribbon detail that extended from the actress’s bust all the way down to her metallic shoes. Turner-Smith completed her outfit with sparkly gloves, a matching mini bag, and the same glasses and hairdo she sported later in the day.

Bows have been ruling just about every facet of celebrity dressing over the past several months. While some might prefer to dress like an actual bow à la Chloë Sevigny, others like Jodie Turner-Smith are more content with using the trend for its originally intended purpose: as the quintessential feminine detail.