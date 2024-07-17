FASHION

The 20 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Shop the chicest picks from the sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day 2024 comes to a close on July 17, the deals are still fresh as ever—and there are tons of hidden gems currently on sale. But you might not have the time to wade through thousands of online shops hawking lightsaber chopsticks and blankets that look like tortillas to find the good stuff. So we’ve put together a list of the chicest beauty, fashion, and accessories picks available on Prime Day this year (including high-demand products like the Dyson Airwrap and silver ballet flats by J.W. Pei). If you’re seeking a pair of simple-but-elegant flip-flops à la The Row this summer, why not consider royal-blue Havaianas? Looking to switch up your sunglass game now that the heat wave has called for shades every minute of every day? Check out the cat-eye Ray-Bans that are more than on-trend for the season. For more, keep scrolling.

Beauty

Resveratrol-Lift Serum
$51
$84
Caudalie
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
$23
$28
Color Wow
Airwrap
$550
$675
Dyson
Creme de Corps Body Lotion
$42
$60
Khiel's
Water Sleeping Mask
$23
$32
Laneige
Mini+ Microcurrent Facial Device Kit
$175
$245
NuFace
Medium Shampoo and Conditioner Set
$52
$64
Ouai
The Serum Stick
$35
$49
Tatcha
Chardonnay Oil
$18
$23
Vacation
Superfood Facial Cleanser
$30
$39
Youth to the People

Fashion & Accessories

Mens Classic Long Sleeve Oxford Shirt
$120
$140
Polo Ralph Lauren
Women's Pointelle Tie Front Dress
$90
$120
Leset
Luxe Satin Jacquard Lace Inset Robe
$20
$90
Victoria's Secret
Women's Kelly Rib Tee
$59
$78
Leset
Women's 94 Baggy Wide Leg Jean
$56
$80
Levi's
Women's RB2299 Lady Burbank Cat Eye Sunglasses
$144
$191
Ray-Ban
Women's Erika Topstitching Lace-Up Ballet Flats
$72
$89
Jw Pei
Women’s Top Flip Flop Sandal
$11
$18
Havaianas
Women’s Cushion Athletic Crew Socks
$9
$14
Calvin Klein
Women's Sabina Tote Bag
$128
$328
Dkny