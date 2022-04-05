Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González have been on a fashion roll with promoting Ambulance, the upcoming Michael Bay film about two robbers who steal—you guessed it—an ambulance. On Monday night in Los Angeles, the trio proved themselves to be one of the best dressed casts going when they stepped out onto the red carpet wearing the latest in a string of top-notch looks. Gyllenhaal looked dapper per usual in a grey Giorgio Armani suit, while Abdul-Mateen II went with statement menswear in the form of wide fuchsia trousers, satin purple coat, and casual white tank top, all by Versace. González opted for a draped one-shoulder gown from Fendi’s spring 2022 couture collection, which she topped off with Bulgari jewels.

All three looks were in keeping with the actors’ personal styles, especially ever since they teamed up for the film’s press tour. Abdul-Mateen II favored similar silhouettes at the Paris and Berlin premieres, following up a head-to-toe satin Fendi ensemble with a long double-breasted coat by Alexander McQueen. Gyllenhaal has stayed true to the classic suit, so far wearing versions in taupe, burnt orange, and turquoise.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González attend the Los Angeles premiere of Ambulance on April 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. INFO 1/2

Meanwhile, González and her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman have been favoring floor-length evening gowns with hardware. The strapless Del Core dress the actor wore in Berlin featured a touch of silver, and the draped Stella McCartney one she wore in Paris was held together by a strap that could have been a chunky diamond necklace.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the German premiere of Ambulance on March 22, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Gerald Matzka via Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attend the premiere of Ambulance in Paris on April 20, 2022. Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

After a two-month delay, the film is set to hit theaters on April 8. With any luck, they’ll squeeze in another red carpet in the days to come.