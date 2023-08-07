Amelia Gray’s personal aesthetic can come off vampiric at times—but the rising model decided to step into the sunlight over the weekend and channel another mythical creature: a fairy. Or at least a woodland nymph.

While the 22-year-old Housewives progeny’s hair is as raven as ever, she posted an impromptu photo shoot to Instagram in a romantic, ruffled bikini printed in magenta florals. While the bottom gave the impression of bunched-up bloomers from the front, Gray revealed that they were actually cut into a thong silhouette in the back. Of course.

But the highlights of the outfit may have been more about the accessories. For starters, she chose one of this summer’s hottest ‘It’ shoes: the Miu Miu ballerina flats. Versions of the shoe have been seen on the likes of Katie Holmes, Caroline Daur, and a small army of street style stars and Instagram influencers. (It makes sense Gray would be a fan, too—she is one of the current faces of Miu Miu, after all.) She finished the lakeside look with a pair of rose pink Oakley wraparounds; a matching beaded necklace and anklet set; and, of course, one well-placed, bright-pink hair clip.

Amelia Gray

@AmeliaGray

Gray, the daughter of actress-turned-housewife Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, began breaking into the modeling industry at the age of 16, but it’s only in the past year or so she’s been welcomed into fashion’s true VIP section. In addition to her work with Miuccia Prada’s Miu Miu, she’s also booked gigs with Balenciaga, Versace, and Vivienne Westwood. Just last month, Gray made her debut on Chanel’s haute couture runway in Paris. “The way I grew up was an asset,” she told W last year. “I can’t sit here and deny that. No situation is solely positive or negative, but I do know that I’m really lucky.”

From the looks of her IG stories, it seems like Gray was enjoying a relaxing but active weekend at the lake, even partaking in a canoe race. Of course, when September rolls around and fashion weeks kick off in earnest, she’ll be back, like all on-the-cusp supermodels, in fashion’s rat race.