Back in New York, Carrie is engaging in casual sex with her podcast producer, her first outing of the kind since Big’s death last season. She and Charlotte walk Richard Burton through the street in their contrasting looks. Carrie wears a white, flowy jumpsuit upcycled from a 1980s wedding dress. In last year’s post-season documentary, it was revealed that the hat topping off the look was actually supposed to be featured in season one, but Michael Patrick King nixed it at the last minute (much to Parker’s protests). Luckily, it was able to make an appearance in the season premiere.

And while Carrie is in all white, Charlotte brings the color in a Samantha Sung knee-length dress, looking ladylike as ever with her Burberry doggy bag.