And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 3 Fashion Recap: Call the (Fashion) Police
It’s possible we will never be content with a Sex and the City reboot. The original show held such a special place in culture, existing squarely within the late ’90s/early aughts—so, naturally, it’s hard to stay true to the nature of the show while adapting it for a more modern era. Complaints about And Just Like That... have ranged from it being too “kinky” to unable to broach the “taboo topics” SATC seamlessly tackled (and those seemingly contrasting views came from the same person). The point is, we may never be happy—with the story, the character development, or the wardrobe. Everyone fancies themselves experts on what Carrie should wear, and Patricia Field’s absence from the show has left many feeling like they know better than the current costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. The truth is, who knows how an aged-up Carrie would dress, how Charlotte would handle raising two kids, if Miranda would really ride her midlife crisis all the way to Los Angeles. These are fictional characters, people.
That being said, I do believe this reboot is slightly closer in tone and story with the original IP. (Maybe if the Internet took notice of that fact, it would be more focused on the storylines and less so on Carrie’s wardrobe.) It does seem like now, in season two, the show is finding its legs, but it still doesn’t feel quite right. And since this is a Sex and the City-based show we’re talking about, where clothing reigns supreme, I’m going to be a complete hypocrite and speak on the fashion as if I have the authority of Candace Bushnell.