Andra Day’s Best Red Carpet Looks Prove She Can Channel Any Era

Andra Day has a knack for interpreting several types of glamour on the red carpet. Often, the singer and actress seems like she’s stepped directly out of the ‘60s, but she can also channel old-school Hollywood—as evidenced by her recent run of appearances to promote (and collect awards for) her film The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Clearly, her looks are thought out from head-to-toe, because often the glam stems not just from her clothes, but the hairstyle and accessories she’s chosen to match. Few have figured out how to feature flowers on the red carpet quite like Day. Sometimes they’re festooned in her hair—other times, they’re a simple accessory.
The red carpets she’s attended also tell the story of her career. She first came to prominence with her 2016 debut album Cheers to the Fall, which was nominated for several music awards. More recently, she received an Oscar nod for her performance as Billie Holiday. And in between, Day is known to show up at events to support the causes she believes in. Here, a look back at Day’s best red carpet moments.