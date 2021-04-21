Andra Day’s Best Red Carpet Looks Prove She Can Channel Any Era

Andra Day has a knack for interpreting several types of glamour on the red carpet. Often, the singer and actress seems like she’s stepped directly out of the ‘60s, but she can also channel old-school Hollywood—as evidenced by her recent run of appearances to promote (and collect awards for) her film The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Clearly, her looks are thought out from head-to-toe, because often the glam stems not just from her clothes, but the hairstyle and accessories she’s chosen to match. Few have figured out how to feature flowers on the red carpet quite like Day. Sometimes they’re festooned in her hair—other times, they’re a simple accessory.

The red carpets she’s attended also tell the story of her career. She first came to prominence with her 2016 debut album Cheers to the Fall, which was nominated for several music awards. More recently, she received an Oscar nod for her performance as Billie Holiday. And in between, Day is known to show up at events to support the causes she believes in. Here, a look back at Day’s best red carpet moments.

2021: Critics’ Choice Awards Photo by Myriam Santos via Getty Images The Critics’ Choice Awards were a Zoomed-in affair this year—so even as a nominee, Day decided to wear pants. They were part of a custom Prada outfit, however, that gave traditional “gown” from the waist up, but still made for a striking silhouette altogether.

2021: Golden Globes Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CHANEL Day took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the 2021 Golden Globes wearing Chanel Haute Couture.

2020: The Soul Train Awards Attending the Soul Train Awards, Day channeled the ‘60s in a Chanel two-piece set.

2018: The Academy Awards Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic At the 2018 Academy Awards, Day had fun with volume and florals in a Zac Posen gown.

2019: The Grammy Awards Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images At the 2019 Grammy awards, Day channeled a vintage vibe wearing Cheng-Huai Chuang.

2018: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Performing at the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Day again went with a statement Victoria Heyes coat dress.

2018: Grammy Awards Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Here, Day paired a Victoria Heyes coat dress with a simple statement flower.

2018: NAACP Image Awards Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP Day chose a sparkling Giorgio Armani number here.

2017: ACLU SoCal Hosts Annual Bill of Rights Dinner Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The all-black palette was simple, but Day still made a statement.

2017: UrbanFilm Festival Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage Day went for a colorful vibe at the 2017 event.

2017: Grammy Awards Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic For the 2017 Grammy Awards, Day pulled vintage Christian Dior, which she offset with blossoms in her hair.

2017: NAACP Image Awards Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Day went for a bold pattern in blue and some statement shades.

2016: Pandora Event Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Pandora At an event for Pandora jewelry, Day went back to the ‘20s for inspiration.

2016: Kennedy Center Honors Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage At the Kennedy Center Honors, Day made a robe feel red carpet-appropriate.

2016: Academy Awards Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Years before she would be nominated herself, Day wore a pale yellow gown to the 2016 Oscars.

2016: Marc Jacobs Show Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs was an early admirer of Day’s style-star potential, inviting her to sit front row at a 2016 show.

2013: John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images In 2013, Day kept it simple in a scarlet jumpsuit at a John Varvatos charity event.