Comfort is key for a long-haul flight, but Angelina Jolie isn’t giving up her signature style even while thousands of feet in the air. No joggers or hoodies for her. On Tuesday the actress was seen at New York’s JFK Airport looking more prepared for an elegant night out than international travel. But after all, Jolie rarely wavers from her ultra-chic, low-key style so is it that surprising she adopted that spirit for travel?

Accompanied by two of her children Vivienne and Pax, the 48-year-old stepped out in a monochromatic black look that had all the makings of a signature Jolie ensemble. Underneath, she opted for a crew neck knit maxi dress that, despite dragging behind her, appeared to be a comfortable layer to begin the rest of the look.

She then added a slightly roomy double-breasted, calf-length overcoat that had pretty sizable pockets on either side. For footwear, the actress chose a very practical choice in the form of black ballet flats. And of course, a chic pair of sunglasses had to make an appearance too. The only departure from the black palette was Jolie’s impressive luggage choices.

BACKGRID

She opted for a trio of travel it-bags for her journey. Jolie paired a sleek titanium suitcase with a monogram Celine tote bag. And naturally, inside her carry-on was an always useful Louis Vuitton pouch.

Jolie has been traveling in and out of the Big Apple a lot recently. Last month, the star was spotted donning the same sunglasses and flats which she paired with an extremely similar maxi dress and coat to her most recent look. To say the actress has found her airport uniform would be an understatement.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

While it is unclear whether Jolie’s travels are for business or pleasure (maybe a bit of both), she’s been quite busy this summer. In addition to her recently announced line Atelier Jolie which launches in the fall, she also signed on to the Broadway musical The Outsiders as lead producer (and is receiving special help from her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne).

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Jolie said in a statement released to People. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”