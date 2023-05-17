Angelina Jolie is entering the consumer game, but it’s not exactly what you think. She won’t be competing with Rihanna and launching a makeup line, and she’s not getting into the wellness space a la Goop. Instead, the actress is launching Atelier Jolie, a fashion-based business venture with a very Jolie-appropriate twist. As of now, there isn’t too much information about what to expect from this new project, but here’s everything we know so far.

What is Atelier Jolie?

The creation of the Instagram page, @atelierjolieofficial, debuted the news on Wednesday, introducing the collective as an attempt to “democratize the fashion industry” and provide customers access to emerging designers and artisans. The basis of Atelier Jolie will be an online resource to help source garment makers who make use of dead stock and vintage materials to create one-of-a-kind pieces.

Jolie shared more information about the project on her personal account, where she posted the Atelier Jolie’s logo, designed by Peter Miles. “Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world,” she wrote, adding that the idea came from her “deep respect for the many tailors and makers” she’s worked with over the years.

On the project’s website, Jolie went more into the reasoning behind Atelier Jolie. “Everyone can create. Why then do we covet designer labels?” she asked. “Why simply buy the design of another person, when you can create yourself?”

It seems in general, Atelier Jolie will act as a liaison between creatives and consumers, connecting those who want one-of-a-kind pieces with those who have the talent and product to make them. “We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background,” Jolie wrote. In addition, there will be an emphasis on highlighting and supporting the creatives involved in the project, through apprenticeships and spotlights.

When will Atelier Jolie be available to the public?

We will have to wait a little while until we can see Jolie’s new idea in action. On Instagram, the actress revealed the project won’t go live until fall 2023. It seems though, there will be more light shed on this venture before that, as she promised to provide “more soon” on Instagram.

Why is Angelina Jolie doing this?

It’s not rare for celebrities these days to lend their name to the consumer space, often slapping it on products to sell to their fans. Atelier Jolie, however, does seem like a natural fit for the actress—more a passion project than a cash grab. Jolie is very active in refugee work through the UN Refugee Agency, and she promised Atelier Jolie will include opportunities for “refugees and other talented, under-appreciated groups.” In addition, the actress is no stranger to the fashion space. She has been a red carpet staple for decades, and at this point worked with every other designer under the sun. Recently, she has been embracing more of a sustainable approach to fashion, wearing vintage pieces, and giving her dresses a second life by lending them to her daughters to wear on the red carpet. So while to some, Atelier Jolie, might seem a bit out of left field, the ethos behind the project fits squarely into what we know about and have come to expect from the actress.