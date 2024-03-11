Atelier Jolie is red carpet official. Tonight at the Oscars, Angelina Jolie switched from her usual role of dress-wearing-actress to dress-making-designer, outfitting writer and artist Suleika Jaouad who is featured in the documentary film American Symphony. Joining her husband Jon Batiste—whose song “It Never Went Away” is nominated at the Oscars—Jaouad sported a custom gown from Jolie’s line, Atelier Jolie, that was designed from up-cycled silk fabric.

Per Vogue, Jolie collaborated with American painter and sculptor Chaz Guest on the look which featured a high-waisted skirt, pleated bodice, and a dramatic train complete with a hand-drawn motif. “Chaz and I have known each other for years, and I knew he would approach this with the dedication and intention needed to feel right,” Jolie said, explaining that she “wanted a look inspired by Suleika’s creativity and her love. She is a painter, and so it felt right to have her gown used as a canvas.”

Sustainability has been at the center of Jolie’s new business venture, which officially opened its first brick-and-mortar location in December, so it makes sense Jolie would continue that ethos during her label’s red carpet debut. And despite recently professing her exhaustion with Hollywood, having your designs featured during the biggest night in film is no small feat.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The front of Jaouad’s gown was a statement in itself, but the back of the design had even more to offer. Jolie says that the illustration depicts Batiste conducting an orchestra and is achieved through a Japanese technique called sumi-e.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Jolie is used to making her presence known at the Oscars via her own wardrobe—from Internet-breaking leg slits to glitzy confections—but she seems right at home wearing the hat of designer. And with Jolie’s New York City retail space and a collaboration with Chloé under her belt, who knows what star might slip into Atelier Jolie next.