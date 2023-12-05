Angelina Jolie, as you can imagine, is quite the busy woman, but lately, her schedule has been void of major acting gigs. It’s something that the actress has done intentionally, telling Vogue earlier this year, “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade,” in reference to her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt. And in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Jolie hinted that she might be done with mainstream Hollywood, or at least Los Angeles, once and for all.

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce,” Jolie told the publication. “I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can,” referencing her home in Cambodia, the country where she adopted her eldest son, Maddox, from in 2002. The actress is currently embroiled in legal battles with Pitt over the custody of their six children, so it makes sense that she would want to leave the eyes of the press after legal matters are settled. Jolie, whose parents are actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, added she was “never very impressed” with stardom because she “grew up around” Hollywood.

“I grew up in quite a shallow place,” she added, “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.” Jolie went on to explain that she leans heavily on her six children, as well as a small group of women, for support.

“They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends,” Jolie said of her children. “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength.”

It is unlikely that Jolie would fully hang her acting hat up—she stars in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biopic Maria, her first role in over two years, and recently wrapped up her fifth directorial project Without Blood starring Salma Hayek.

Jolie clearly enjoys staying busy, saying she can’t “Stop” working. She just opened the flagship store for her new brand, Atelier Jolie, which she dubbed as an attempt to “Democratize the fashion industry” through access to emerging designers and artisans.

“I’ll probably lose money, maybe even for a while,” she explained. “If I can eventually put into practice some things that I think are improvements and I just break even, that’s a huge victory,” adding “What would be an ethical business? We are trying to reverse-engineer it a little bit.”

The actress is also heavily involved in philantropic work, mainly surrounding refugees and displaced people. Earlier this year, she stepped down from her role as the UN Refugee Agency’s Special Envoy to “Engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.” While we might not see much of Jolie on the silver screen, her efforts are sure to make an impact regardless. “I’m very hyphenated,” she quipped.