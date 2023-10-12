Angelina Jolie might have a very distinct personal style, but when it comes to her on-screen wears, the actress is always willing to head in a different direction. Earlier this week, the first photos of Jolie transforming into opera singer Maria Callas for her starring role in the biopic, Maria, were released—and she looks almost unrecognizable.

Eagle eyed paparazzi caught the actress filming throughout various locales in Paris as she donned the American-born soprano’s signature casual wears—round-frame sunglasses, chunky knit sweaters, and heavy outerwear. Per the film’s longline, it will tell “the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.”

It makes sense then that Jolie would slip into wears not only indicative of the decade, but also of ’70s Parisian fashion, for her starring role. Callas, who was dressed by labels like Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent for her performances, took a different approach in the latter years of her life—opting for longline peacoats and fur-trimmed outerwear.

On Thursday, Jolie was spotted walking two adorable poodles (lookalikes to Callas’ pups Pixie and Djeddas) while wearing a chic tweed skirt set. On top, she layered even more tweed, in the form of a multi-color poncho, as well as a gold pendant necklace.

Best Image / BACKGRID

The wardrobe department added on suede knee-high boots (the pinnacle of ’70s style), a pair of leather gloves, and Callas’ signature glasses. Earlier in the week, Jolie switched into two all-black looks. The first was what appeared to be a belted pantsuit that she completed with a top hat and round sunglasses.

As she filmed another scene on a Parisian bridge, the 48-year-old cozied up in a fitted black coat, leather bag, and a printed headscarf. Jolie of course is no stranger to transforming for on-screen roles—but, so far, her resemblance to Callas is rather uncanny.

Nassou.fr / BACKGRID

Best Image / BACKGRID

While production of the biopic is still in its early days (with a release set for 2024), it is already shaping up to be a must-see. In addition to Jolie, the film’s director, Pablo Larraín, is known for his tales of history’s most iconic women—he was behind the award-winning blockbusters Jackie and Spencer.

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria's life and legacy,” Jolie said. “I will give all I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria's story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”