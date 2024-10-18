Sometimes, the ultimate red carpet reference is yourself. Today, Angelina Jolie attended the London Film Festival premiere of her new movie Maria in an outfit that bore quite the resemblance to something she wore in the same exact city over ten years ago.

The actor hit a momentary pause on her dramatic opera style in favor of an all-black Dolce & Gabbana three-piece suit. Jolie layered a plunging vest underneath a tailored suit coat. The pairing was an extremely elevated twist on Office Siren fashion—though we’re confident Jolie is paying no mind to TikTok micro-trends when getting dressed for events like these.

She styled her vest and jacket with cigarette-style dress pants that slouched casually against her high heel boots. It’s not exactly a novel idea for women to rock men’s-inspired suiting on the red carpet nowadays. But Jolie’s outfit wasn’t just inspired by the opposite sex. It was actually plucked from Dolce & Gabbana’s menswear line.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Jolie’s look brought back images of another sleek piece of tailoring she wore while for another London red carpet over a decade ago. Her 2014 BAFTAs outfit, like today, flouted the typical glitzy dress in favor of formal office wear.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Jolie, for the most part, has been all about timeless, regal glamour during her Maria press tour. The actress has subtly channeled opera legend Maria Callas (whom she plays in the Pablo Larraín biopic) with details like faux fur stoles and the late singer’s actual Cartier jewelry. So far, her two red carpet appearances in promotion of the film have been while wearing elegant, floor-length gowns. She followed up her Venice Tamara Ralph stunner with a holy grail vintage gown from the 1950s during the New York Film Festival.

Ever the risk taker, Jolie’s latest outfit proved to be one chic curveball thrown into her pair of Maria dresses. And as Awards Season kicks into high hear over the coming few months, the sky is the limit as to what styles Jolie will turn to next.