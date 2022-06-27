Angelina Jolie and Her Daughter Zahara Hit Up Zara in Rome

Picture this: You’re at Zara, combing the racks for an expert knockoff of the designer piece you haven’t been able to stop thinking about since it went down the runway. Then, you look up and see that the person who’s been doing the same thing next to you is none other than Angelina Jolie. If you’re skeptical that such an event could ever unfold, well, too bad you weren’t among those shopping at the brand’s Rome outpost this past weekend. It was one of several stops on the 47-year-old Academy Award winner’s day of shopping with her 17-year-old daughter Zahara. They would have looked just like regular customers if it weren’t for Jolie’s quilted bag with a huge YSL logo.

Lest you think that Jolie was simply escorting her teenage daughter, she appears to have also been shopping for herself. The actor seems to have been considering purchasing yet another pair of neutral pants, this time with a casual elastic waistband. It’s unclear if she went ahead with the purchase, but at least one of them bought enough to merit a large paper shopping bag. From there, they went on to Valentino and the interior design shop Teach, where Jolie is said to have bought a rabbit-shaped lamp. (She’s the proud owner of two disabled rabbits, which her family adopted amid lockdown.)

Angelina Jolie is seen at a Zara store in Rome on June 26, 2022. Photo by Cobra Team/Backgrid

The outing served as a break from the reason why Jolie is in Rome: she’s currently filming Without Blood, her first feature film as a director. The war drama marks her third film with fellow Academy Award winner Salma Hayek, who’s previously described Jolie as her “soul sister.”