What become a legend most? Well, an old ad campaign would tell you it was a black fur coat. These days, fur is out, but a great black coat is still all a true icon needs. Angelina Jolie and Madonna both proved that point last night. However, despite their coordinating color palettes, the duo came up with two very different twists on the timeless fall staple.

Angelina, busy promoting her new film Maria, took to Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood in a draped black coat that was trimmed with gold buttons. The actress’s jacket had a fluid, airy effect, especially considering she paired it with a luxe maxi dress underneath. Madonna, on the other hand, brought a rocker edge to her outfit.

The singer joined Selena Gomez and the Emilia Pérez cast for a special screening of the buzzy new film. Madonna wrapped herself in a croc-embossed coat that featured shaggy detailing along the collar and sleeves. Compared to Angelina’s demure version, Madonna’s coat certainly veered more The Matrix, less Capote Vs. The Swans. Instead of something like Jolie’s elegant cocktail dress, Madonna paired her coat with sheer fishnet bottoms, a skin-tight top, and lace-up dominatrix boots.

Downtown, Saoirse Ronan also got in on things with some monochrome outerwear of her own. The actress took a navy blue Ferragamo set from day to night with a Louis Vuitton coat. Saoirse’s outerwear piece combined the best assets of Angelina and Madonna’s look. Her jacket’s shape nodded to the classic style of Angelina’s coat while its leather fabric and monogram cuff detailing channeled some of Madonna’s edge.

Both Angelina and Madonna have already shown off their cold weather fashion while out in New York recently—even if temperatures are still relatively warm in the city. Over the weekend, Angelina tried out the formal bath robe trend, wearing a belted coat with a champagne slip dress. Both pieces were courtesy of her fashion line, Atelier Jolie. During Luar’s New York Fashion Week show in September, Madonna tapped into the power shoulder craze. She wore a dramatic teddy bear coat as a gown.

Between Angelina, Madonna, and Saoirse, celebrities are definitely signaling that there’s no “right” way to wear the classic black trench.