Rihanna isn’t the only one turning spawear into formalwear. Last night, Angelina Jolie followed the Bad Gal’s cue by wearing a robe-like coat on top of the perfect going out dress.

Jolie, busy promoting her role in Pablo Larraín’s Maria, hit the streets of Manhattan last night in a black top coat that she belted at the waist. Aside from its feather embroidery, Jolie’s coat could have been easily been misconstrued for something one would wear while getting ready for a night out—not actually during the night out. Jolie’s silk satin gown revealed itself from under her coat and brought a formal touch to the outfit.

It’s not exactly novel to see celebrities prioritizing comfort for their public appearances. But there’s been a surge of comfort-first fashion recently, perhaps most exemplified by the luxe dressing gown Rihanna wore in London. Although the beauty mogul wore the Jacquemus robe solo, she could just as easily layered a chic dress underneath like Jolie did last night.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Jolie exchanged her all-black coat for another sleek fall piece later in the evening. The actress was seen wearing a charcoal gray design that was less bathrobe, more peacoat-esque. She kept on the same champagne gown and heels.

Over the weekend, Jolie took another turn on the red carpet in anticipation of Maria’s theatrical release. She attended the project’s New York Film Festival premiere in a holy grail Madame Grès gown dated to 1956. Jolie brought three of her six children with her to the red carpet event: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Joy Malone/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In Maria, Jolie will fill the shoes of legendary opera singer Maria Callas, her first on-screen role since 2021. Larraìn’s film tells the story of “the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris,” per an official logline.

“This kind of work is not asked of me very often,” Jolie said of the role recently. “And if it’s asked of me, it’s not often with this kind of material and this director, so these things come once in a Iifetime.”