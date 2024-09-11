Raul Lopez’s Luar might just be the hottest ticket at New York Fashion Week. Last season, Beyoncé made a rare NYFW appearance (sitting front row in a Bushwick warehouse, no less) and, now, another legendary diva showed up to the brand’s latest spectacle last night. Madonna, cloaked in a dramatic wool coat, attended Luar’s starry spring 2025 runway show at Rockefeller Plaza.

The Material Girl decked herself out in full Luar, wearing one of the brand’s overcoats as a slick maxi dress. The piece featured a double-breasted silhouette and the designer’s signature power shoulders. In her hand, Madonna carried the brand’s hero accessory: a black, oversized version of their best-selling “Ana” bag. She paired her handbag with knee-length heel boots and latex opera gloves. Madonna finished everything off with a stack of goggle-like sunglasses (one black, one light blue), diamond necklaces, and a pin-straight hairdo.

Madonna attends Luar’s spring 2025 show presented by American Express Gold Card. Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madonna has been popping up briefly at NYFW this season—but still, her entrance sent Luar’s crowd into a frenzy. Her eldest daughter Lola Leon is friendly with Lopez and Madonna even wore some of the designer’s pieces for the “Popular” music video. During the show, she sat next to Ice Spice (who, somehow, arrived later than Madonna) to watch models like Offset and Julez Smith walk the runway. Smith, the son of Solange Knowles, made his catwalk debut for Luar last season, which is why Beyoncé trekked out to Brooklyn.

Madonna attends Luar’s spring 2025 show presented by American Express Gold Card. Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Beyoncé tapped into her Cowboy Carter style (the album, then, still unreleased) during Luar’s fall 2024 show in February. She wore a blinged-out Gaurav Gupta blazer and boots, a matching cowboy hat, and Jacob & Co. jewelry. Like Madonna, she also sported a large “Ana” bag. Beyoncé carried an iridescent version.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s appearance, her first at a NYFW event in over a decade, made for a large commotion among editors and attendees who stood on their seats to catch a glimpse of the singer. Madonna also had guests (and tourists nearby) doing a double take, too.

Between Beyoncé and Madonna, any guesses as to who will show up next season?