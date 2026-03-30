If anyone can make a white robe look high-fashion, it’s Angelina Jolie. But don’t expect to find the actor’s latest look on the racks of your local department store—Jolie’s version was decidedly atelier-made.

Jolie stepped out to a Tom Ford event during Shanghai Fashion Week in a sleek wrap coat from the label’s spring 2026 collection designed by Haider Ackermann. Crafted in a supple ivory fabric, the piece was quietly elegant with a fluid lapel and plunging neckline. Silk pockets added to the louche silhouette, as did the softly draped construction. But it was how Jolie styled the look that really sold the fantasy.

First off, she tied the piece tight around her waist to create a sculpted, but relaxed, hourglass silhouette. She wore her auburn hair in an elegant side part with one half deliberately obscuring part of her face. To finish, Angelina Jolie wore a rouge lip color that added a classic old Hollywood polish. (She was named Tom Ford’s first celebrity beauty ambassador in 2024.)

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Whether she’s on the red carpet or running errands with her children, the wrap coat has been a staple of Jolie’s style over the years. At the Toronto Film Festival in September, she wore a silk Gabriela Hearst trench coat with a daringly high leg split that rivaled the one of her 2012 Oscars look.

It’s easy to see why the wrap coat has such an appeal for the actor. The silhouette strikes a balance between ease and elegance, making it something to dress down for day or zhuzh up for the red carpet. And with the star power that Jolie possesses, sometimes it’s better to let your presence—and in the case of her latest outfit, a bold, red lip—do all the talking.