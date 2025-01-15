Whether she’s heading to a premiere or running errands with her kids, Angelina Jolie’s personal sense of style never wavers. The Oscar-winner and mother of six loves simple luxe staple pieces and has a particular affinity for a chic coat. Just yesterday, Jolie was spotted in her go-to uniform on a grocery run with her 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie layered a longline, double-breasted camel coat over a simple black dress for the family’s trip to the produce section. It’s an elegant pairing that the actress has taken a liking to in recent months, especially during her press tour for Maria where she regularly wore simple slip dresses top off with monochrome dressing coats on the red carpet.

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jolie completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses and black ballet flats. Knox and Vivienne opted for casual looks made up of sneakers and baggy trousers. The sighting comes after it was publicized that the Jolie family is “volunteering around the state” while hosting evacuated friends at their home amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

In addition to her twins Knox and Vivienne, Jolie is also mom to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 18. Jolie recently told W magazine in her Best Performances cover story that one of her kids has picked up a new hobby. “My son is now flying,” she said. Jolie herself is an aviation geek and even owns a Cirrus plane.

“Maybe I just have a big family,” she joked in response to whether she gets nervous about her son piloting a plane. “I worry more that people aren’t finding themselves and something they love,” Jolie added. “I think that’s more dangerous, to walk so tentatively through life that you don’t take a risk. You don’t wake up with passion. I think that’s scarier. I’d rather they be out there trying and failing than not pushing and being passionate.”