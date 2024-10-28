Angelina Jolie’s secret to rewearing red carpet fashion? Pair it with a completely different hair and beauty look. In this case, teased party hair straight out of the ’70s, naturally. Over the weekend, the actress rocked a familiar slip dress and voluminous curls to attend the Maria premiere at the AFI Fest.

Jolie hit the Los Angeles red carpet in a taupe satin gown from her own fashion line, Atelier Jolie. This particular piece has become a staple of Jolie’s wardrobe recently. She’s worn it for a magazine editorial and while out and about in New York last month. But Jolie's hair and makeup choices gave the recycled piece new life.

Jolie, who has been rocking mostly pin-straight styles throughout her Maria press tour, opted to style her brunette locks in coiled curls. The actress’s wild ‘do brought a livelier touch to her Atelier Jolie number and black cardigan. Jolie finished off her look with an equally as bold red lip color.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress first showed off her champagne-colored Atelier Jolie design last month in New York City. She paired it with an elevated black bathrobe and aviator glasses for a night out.

Between the actress’s two looks, this Atelier Jolie dress has proved to be the perfect layering piece. It’s formal enough to be worn on the red carpet with wild hair and a bold lip like she did just now and also versatile enough to take a back seat to a belted statement coat. Jolie’s beauty choices also played into each look. Her street style iteration featured a matte nude lip and simple hair as opposed to the waves she preferred on the red carpet.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

For someone like Jolie, who has always embraced peak Hollywood glamour on the red carpet, it’s quite fitting that she would design herself a dress as elegant as this one. The actress has a history of wearing silky creations from other designers on the big stage—most notably her 2004 Marc Bouwer Oscars dress which has become a reference for new-gen actresses. So, instead of pulling something from other designers to wear on the red carpet, why not custom make a dress herself?