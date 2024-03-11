If there’s one thing celebrities enjoy more than archival runway fashion, it just might be archival red carpet fashion. Last night during an Oscars after party, Sydney Sweeney just so happened to indulge in the latter as she slipped into a plunging satin gown previously worn by Angelina Jolie exactly two decades prior.

Sweeney’s dress, created by American fashion designer Marc Bouwer, was previously sported by Jolie on the red carpet of the 2004 Oscars—Jolie wasn’t nominated that year, but she did take to the stage to present an award in this ivory confection. The piece featured a low-cut neckline, which Sweeney sported sans bra, followed by a draped waist, flowing maxi skirt, and completely open back. From there, the gown was taken up a notch with a draped sash and a floor-sweeping train.

The Anyone But You actress’ decision to dip into the archives makes sense given Hollywood’s recent fascination with vintage dressing—the late great André Leon Talley labeled Jolie’s Marc Bouwer confection as one of the best Oscars looks of all time, which pretty much says it all. But it’s also rather apropos that she decided to channel one of Hollywood’s most beloved and best dressed actresses, Jolie, with her after party look. And, seemingly, Sweeney had one more reference in store—she appeared to pay respects to another film great in Marilyn Monroe by debuting a curled, chopped bob.

Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like Jolie, who also sported layers of silver necklaces (including a piece from H. Stern valued at over one million dollars), Sweeney accented her gown with blinding custom jewels from Messika valued at almost 63-carats in total.

The actresses wore the Marc Bouwer creation quite similarly with the main difference being their respective glam—while Sweeney chose a Marilyn-style bouffant, Jolie opted for a classic half-up, half-down style.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Jolie’s dress wasn’t just low-cut in the front, it also featured a buttocks-grazing shape towards the back for an added wow-factor.

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Jolie last attended the Academy Awards exactly one decade ago but, last night, her presence was felt in more ways than one. During the main event, Jolie made her red carpet debut (as a designer) by creating Suleika Jaouad’s gown as part of her new fashion venture, Atelier Jolie. And, now, with Sweeney’s referential moment, it’s clear Jolie doesn’t even need to step foot on the Oscars red carpet to leave her mark.