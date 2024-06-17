Ever wondered what a couture Statue of Liberty would look like? Look no further than Angelina Jolie’s 2024 Tony Awards gown. Last night, Jolie dazzled the annual event’s red carpet with a helping hand from some sea-foam velvet and her daughter Vivienne Jolie.

Angelina, one of the evening’s presenters, slipped into a custom corset gown from Atelier Versace. Her dress featured a structured strapless bodice that flowed into a floor-length maxi skirt. A shawl-sleeve hybrid detail added even more elegance to the red carpet look, but it was the dress’s delicate drapery that really brought things home. The ruching was mostly centered near Jolie’s bustier but also trailed into the skirt and sleeve portions. Jolie accented her outfit with Ana Khouri earcuffs, a vintage Briony Raymond by Cartier diamond ring, and a new chest tattoo in the shape of a sparrow-like bird.

Vivienne, 15, followed her mom’s cue in some emerald-hued pieces of her own. She sported a white button down top with elongated sleeves that she paired with a tailored vest and a matching bow tie. Vivienne completed her outfit with baggy dress pants and black and white Converse sneakers.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

In addition to her presenting duties, Angelina served as a co-producer on The Outsiders which received twelve nominations at the Tony Awards. The production took home a total of four awards for Best Musical, Director, Lighting Design, and Sound Design. Vivienne, who accompanied Angelina to The Outsiders Broadway premiere back in April, is featured on the musical’s playbill as a production assistant.

“She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this.’ She’s been a really tough assistant,” the actress said of her daughter in April. “She takes it very, very seriously.”

Angelina also previously told reporters that it was Vivienne who inspired her to take on the role of co-producer.

“She saw an early workshop a few times and then invited me to it,” Angelina explained to People, adding “Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others. She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from Justin Levine and the whole creative team.”