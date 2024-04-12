Angelina Jolie made her red carpet debut as a designer at this year’s Oscars, but it’s been well over two years since she’s last hit a traditional step and repeat on her own. Yesterday, however, Jolie showed us that her sleek and chic style has gone absolutely nowhere as she staged a rare red carpet appearance in New York City accompanied by one of her children.

Jolie stepped out to the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders—she is a co-producer of the play alongside her children Vivienne, 15, and Pax, 19. For the occasion, the actress went all in on layering and champagne-hued pieces. She sported a floor-sweeping satin gown that she topped off with a flowy cape accented by a single button at the top. She may be far removed from her Marvel days—in fact, her last red carpet moment came for her role in The Eternals—but this combination was full-on high fashion superwoman.

From there, Jolie styled her look with chunky, asymmetrical earrings from Saint Laurent and a pair of peep-toe pumps. Glam was kept classic, like the rest of her outfit, in the form wispy, ashy blonde waves and a bold red lip.

Jolie was later joined on the red carpet by The Outsiders co-producer Justin Levine and her daughter Vivienne. The teenager, who helped her mom produce the Broadway production, kept things casual in a navy jumpsuit and Converse sneakers.

The Oscar winner told reporters that Vivienne is the “theater head” in the family, saying “She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this.’ She’s been a really tough assistant,” the actress joked. “She takes it very, very seriously.”

Jolie has been open about her qualms with Hollywood which likely explains her lack of red carpet appearances over the past few years. She’s instead been focusing on her philanthropic work as well as her new fashion venture, Atelier Jolie, which just opened its first brick and mortar store in New York City. But, it seems probable that the actress will ramp up her red carpet appearances in the coming months. She’s the star of Pablo Larraín’s Maria, a biopic of the late opera legend Maria Callas, which is scheduled to release later this year. If her press tour fashion is anything like the glimpses we’ve seen of her on-screen wardrobe, we will be in for a serious treat.