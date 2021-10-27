The Eternals press tour continues, and even though fans may be getting fatigued by the seemingly constant press and premieres surrounding this movie, Angelina Jolie looked fresh-faced as she hit the carpet in London on Wednesday for her third red carpet promoting the film.

This time around, the actress opted for a Valentino Haute Couture look, which played on classic suiting with a large, billowing black skirt, loose-fitting button-up blouse, and a slightly-oversized suit jacket to top it off. The look is a departure from the figure-hugging Versace dress Jolie wore just days prior at the movie’s premiere in Rome and, after many called out the actress for her non-blended hair extensions she wore with the Versace dress, Jolie seemingly opted to go with her natural length this time around.

Not only was this Jolie’s third Eternals premiere, but it was also number three for her daughters, Shiloh, 16, and Zahara, 15, who attended the London premiere, as well as the last two premieres with their mom. The girls were joined by Maddox, 20, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13 and the family posed together on the red carpet, almost entirely coordinating in black and white looks, aside from Zahara’s canary yellow a-line dress.

On Monday, Jolie spoke with E! New’s Daily Pop about her daughter’s wearing her dresses, as Shiloh and Zahara did to the Eternals premiere in LA. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me and take it. It’s your turn,” she said. When it came to her relationship with The Weeknd, however, Jolie was less open to talking. The actress has been rumored to be dating the singer, after the were spotted out together a handful of times.

“I have to know, were [your kids] more excited that you were in the Eternals, or that you are friends with the Weeknd?” host Justin Sylvester asked. “They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” Jolie responded, making it clear she would not be speaking on the other part of the question.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images