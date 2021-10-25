Angelina Jolie’s red carpet power trip continued over the weekend as the actress headed to Rome for the Eternals premiere at the 16th Rome Film Fest. The actress embraced her character in the film for the event, looking very much like a goddess in an Atelier Versace gown with two of her children standing by her side.

Jolie’s strapless dress was made from the fashion house’s iconic metal mesh, a fabric made by Gianni Versace back in the ‘80s. In this particular look, the mesh is draped around the actress's body, gathered at the breast and waist, making it look like the garment was practically poured onto her. Jolie completed the look with long straight hair, some simple Vhernier jewels, and a pair of silver, open-toed pumps.

Alongside Jolie on the red carpet were two of her daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. Zahara wore a Grecian-style white gown from Catwalk Designer Vintage, a vintage store in L.A., while Shiloh wore a black a-line Versace dress with yellow and black sneakers.

Jolie has been bringing members of her brood to various events lately, including last week’s LA premiere of the Marvel movie. At that event, she brought five of her six kids along, dressing up Zahara and Shiloh in two of her own dresses. While Jolie was seen earlier in the day walking around Rome with five of her kids, it was only Shiloh and Zahara who were photographed at the premiere that night.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage