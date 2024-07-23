Anna Sawai shot to stardom as the breakout star of the FX series Shōgun. But her red carpet fashion has been years in the making. Just as Sawai’s on-screen achievements came into focus (she earned her first Emmy nomination for her Shōgun role as Toda Mariko), so did her unique fashion sense.
Sawai, who landed her first acting role at age 10, packs quite a lot into a relatively small frame (she’s a slight 5’1”). The New Zealand-born Japanese actress developed a repertoire of classic red carpet looks that combine traditional silhouettes with unexpected design details. Case in point: the denim Prada dress she wore to the Shōgun premiere that was etched with dozens of see-through grommets.
While working with the stylist Karla Welch (who counts the likes of Sarah Paulson and Olivia Wilde as clients) Sawai has stepped into her role as a leading lady, both off and on the red carpet. From F9 to Shōgun, see all of Anna Sawai’s standout fashion moments, here.