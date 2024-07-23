Anna Sawai shot to stardom as the breakout star of the FX series Shōgun. But her red carpet fashion has been years in the making. Just as Sawai’s on-screen achievements came into focus (she earned her first Emmy nomination for her Shōgun role as Toda Mariko), so did her unique fashion sense.

Sawai, who landed her first acting role at age 10, packs quite a lot into a relatively small frame (she’s a slight 5’1”). The New Zealand-born Japanese actress developed a repertoire of classic red carpet looks that combine traditional silhouettes with unexpected design details. Case in point: the denim Prada dress she wore to the Shōgun premiere that was etched with dozens of see-through grommets.

While working with the stylist Karla Welch (who counts the likes of Sarah Paulson and Olivia Wilde as clients) Sawai has stepped into her role as a leading lady, both off and on the red carpet. From F9 to Shōgun, see all of Anna Sawai’s standout fashion moments, here.

2024: Late Night With Seth Meyers Show NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Sawai slipped into a chic LBD complete with a plunging neckline to appear on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show following her Emmy nomination for Shōgun.

2024: Chanel Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While some might wear opt for the Chanel’s classic tweed to attend the brand’s runway show, Sawai went with something entirely different: double leather.

2024: Shōgun Event Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress’s Shushu/Tong look certainly wasn’t your grandmother’s florals. She wore a floral mini to a 2024 Shōgun event that featured a trippy warped print and a statement puff skirt.

2024: Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Event Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images During a Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters event, the star paired a strapless black cocktail dress with peep-toe heels.

2024: Shōgun Preview Screening John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sawai went simple in a tea-length, high-low dress during a 2024 Shōgun preview in New York City.

2024: Jimmy Kimmel Live Show JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The actress indulged in some major Grecian draping by wearing this sand dune-colored dress during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

2024: Shōgun Premiere Jerod Harris/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images You might be physically able to poke some holes in Sawai’s Prada Shōgun premiere dress. But the sheer wow-factor of this red carpet look? No poking holes in that.

2023: Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Photo Call Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sawai looked in charge at a 2023 Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters photo call as she slipped into a sleeveless bandeau top and black dress pants.

2023: Critics Choice Awards Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images In a semi-sheer pannier gown, Sawai brought the drama to the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

2022: Pachinko Premiere Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sawai suited up in a three-piece Chanel look for the Pachinko premiere in Los Angeles.