Throughout The Odyssey press tour, a pregnant Anne Hathaway has done method dressing her own way. Her elegant maternity gowns, frequently featuring empire waistlines, subtle shimmering accents, have given new meaning to Grecian glamour. And at the film’s New York City premiere on July 14, she sported her most ethereal look yet.

On the red carpet, Hathaway stepped out in a custom Prada gown featuring a criss-cross crystal-embroidered bodice with a small chest cut-out. The structured top flowed into an ivory satin plissé skirt, which caressed her baby bump and trailed regally behind her. Styled by Erin Walsh, the star accessorized with dazzling silver Bulgari jewels and wore her hair in a tousled, windswept updo.

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The New York City premiere marks the last stop on The Odyssey press tour, and Hathaway’s final look is a culmination of her take on ancient Greek aesthetics. At every promotional event, the star has struck a masterful balance between old-world elegance and maternal beauty.

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For her sartorial grand finale, it’s no wonder she chose to marry a soft, fluid silhouette with a hardened, armor-like bodice. The look told a sartorial story in and of itself—one that bridged the gap between the film’s themes of bravery and protection, and her character Queen Penelope’s defining traits of maternal wisdom and quiet resilience.

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Though made custom for Hathaway, the halter is reminiscent of a piece in Prada’s spring 2010 collection. The fantasy-filled show had opulent marble floors, lavish chandeliers as well as regal designs adorned with crystal embellishments and silver accents. Seventeen years later, it’s a vision fit for a modern-day queen—or, in this case, Anne Hathaway. Is there even a difference?