It was only a matter of time until Anne Hathaway embodied her own version of deity dressing on The Odyssey press tour. The day before the film’s premiere in New York City, that ethereal ensemble finally came—and naturally, it doubled as maternity wear.

On July 13, while doing press for the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, Hathaway stepped out in floor-grazing bias-cut gown with sheer layers that cascaded as she walked. The custom GapStudio design by Zac Posen was made of a fluid charmeuse fabric, reminiscent of water rippling along the body and beautifully accentuating her baby bump. Styled by Erin Walsh, Hathaway finished the high-gloss look with a voluminous blowout, dangling earrings and clear Aquazzura heels.

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The Oscar-winning actor—who surprised the world with her pregnancy announcement in June—has already put her stamp on method dressing surrounding the buzzy Greek epic. While her co-star Zendaya has served goddess couture, Hathaway’s looks have veered decidedly regal. She has opted for empire waistlines, intricate pleating and gauzy, rippling layers. It’s fitting for her role in the film as Penelope, the Queen of Ithaca and wife to Matt Damon’s Odysseus. But for this appearance, Hathaway took things in an otherworldly direction.

It’s not the first time the star has worn custom GapStudio by Zac Posen. In 2024, she garnered headlines when she stepped out in a deconstructed corset dress by the designer—which was then reimagined by Julia Fox. A year later, Posen officially launched GapStudio, a sister line dedicated to red-carpet-level craftsmanship with a focus on tailoring, drapery and avant-garde fabric treatments. (Kendall Jenner evoked a Greek statue in a wet-drapery GapStudio design at the 2026 Met Gala.) With her most recent look, Hathaway added to this sartorial world building.

After leaving her appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on July 13, Hathaway spotted a trojan horse installation for The Odyssey’s upcoming New York City premiere. She took to Instagram to share the unexpected run-in. “We’re everywhere,” she said. We’re not complaining.