It may not hit theaters until July 17, but The Odyssey has already taken us on an epic Greek journey—one Zendaya press tour outfit at a time. From couture flown in via jet to custom goddess cosplay, she and stylist Law Roach have crafted a sprawling sartorial story fit for a Greek epic. For Zendaya’s latest appearance, they debuted another world-building runway pull.

After promotional appearances in Paris and London last week, the actor was spotted in New York City on Monday in a piece straight from the Grecian fashion archive. For the occassion, she wore a dress from Alberta Ferretti’s Spring 2008 collection, with a flowy V-cut fit and gold fringe detailing. The subtle belted silhouette was finished with intricate draping and awash in a faded, ancient-statue off white. Zendaya dialed up the glamour with metallic calf-covering gladiator boots and her short hair styled in tightly-wound curls.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

But back to Alberta Ferretti. The Italian designer’s Spring 2008 collection famously merged her label’s gauzy chiffon romanticism with Greco-Roman styling. The runway was replete with column-like draping, tunics fashioned from T-shirts and gilded details—further solidifying her ethereal, goddess-adjacent aesthetic.

Getty Images

It’s an interesting pull for Zendaya. In Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic, the actor plays Athena, goddess of wisdom and warfare. If Athena were walking among us in the 21st century, chances are she’d be wearing Alberta Ferretti. Though Athena is not a romantic goddess, Ferretti’s dreamy approach to Greco-Roman styling pairs perfectly with Zendaya’s signature leading-lady allure and adds an air of complexity to her upcoming portrayal of the mythological figure.

While her press tour looks up until this point have referenced goddess imagery via long trains, gravity-defying draping and details that literally glow, this look is decidedly more simple but equally as impressive. It’s everyday Athena, if you will.