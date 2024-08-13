Julia Fox Gives Anne Hathaway’s Gap Dress A Brat Makeover

After a quiet past few weeks, Julia Fox is back on the streets of New York wearing looks that’ll make your head spin. For her latest jaunt around the Big Apple, Fox slipped into a plunging white dress—previously worn by Anne Hathaway in May—that she finished off with a Brat-size twist.

Fox donned a poplin shirt dress designed by Gap’s new creative director Zac Posen. The piece, partially inspired by the American brand’s classic white tee, features a collared neckline and buttons down the front. Fox left most of the buttons undone, allowing for her legs to flash through the dress. She styled the piece with sheer opera-length gloves, white pointed-toe stilettos, and a futuristic mini bag. Fox wrapped a white scarf around her head—a summertime styling trick used by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber—before placing a statement hat on top. Her headpiece was designed in a bold shade of Brat green. The model also sported matching neon eyeshadow as another nod to Charli XCX’s latest album.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hathaway was the first to debut this poplin number—which is now sold-out on the Gap website—earlier this spring. She wore the dress to a Bulgari High Jewelry event in Rome. Like Fox, Hathaway styled the piece in an off-the-shoulder fashion. But instead of buttoning the top entirely, she layered a semi-sheer corset underneath. Hathaway completed her look with simple heels, a blinding Bulgari necklace, and a metallic handbag.

Posen, who took over at Gap in February of this year, said this particular shirt dress included references to a costume Audrey Hepburn sported in Roman Holiday. He explained in a press statement that the piece borrowed “elements like the shirt's collar and placket” and included “feminine touches with darting at the waist.”

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Despite their embrace of the exact same dress, Fox and Hathaway couldn’t have styled the piece more differently. There’s Hathaway high-glam “La Dolce Vita” version that went all in on classic stylings like diamond jewels and ladylike accessories. And then there is Fox’s artsy, unexpected Brat spin that explains just why Charli XCX crooned that she’s “so Julia.”