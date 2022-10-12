Anne Hathaway Gives The Giant Statement Blazer A Whirl

Actress Anne Hathaway was enjoying the gorgeous fall weather in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, wearing an outfit that feels equal parts inspired by When Harry Met Sally and Working Girl. The oversized blazer has been making a comeback for a while, but with this bold, black-and-white triangle pattern fabric and massive shoulder pads, Hathaway’s look is peak business party casual.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hathaway wore the statement piece with a cream minidress featuring silver detailing around the collar, sheer black stockings, loosely fitted knee-high black boots, and carried a large black purse. She left her brunette hair down with a simple middle part and wore black sunglasses with ornate silver decorations around the frames.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hathaway appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Today to promote her new film Armageddon Time, described as “a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship, and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.”

In the interview, Hathaway was asked about her The Devil Wears Prada moment at last month’s New York Fashion Week. She made an appearance to watch a show wearing a look that many people thought was a reference to her character Andy Sachs from the iconic Meryl Streep film.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

“It was by accident,” said Hathaway, bursting fans’ bubbles. “I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn't fit. This was the other outfit that came and then, my hairstylist was so lovely and I'd never worked with him before. He said, ‘Oh, I know what to do.’ And he threw my hair up in a ponytail. And I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh, that's funny. I wonder if anybody will notice.’”

They sure did.