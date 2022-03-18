Anne Hathaway has been embracing color in a big way during her press tour for her new Apple TV+ show, WeCrashed. Hathaway and her stylist, Erin Walsh, have tapped some of the industry’s most colorful designers to clothe the actress as she promotes the project, culminating in a very bright look for the show’s global premiere.

Hathaway showed up to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday in a turquoise blue David Koma dress, a longer take on a pink mini the London-based designer showed as part of his spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection last September. The piece features one sleeve and a complexly cut-out top, that crosses Hathaway’s chest and reveals one side of a black bralette. The dress then falls in a column to ankle length with a high slit up one side of her leg. The actress showed off the look on the event’s blue carpet, posing with her costar, Jared Leto, who was, per usual, dressed in Gucci.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Hathaway’s blue moment comes after a week of colorful ensembles, starting with the three-piece Christopher John Rogers set the actress wore to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Hathaway seemed very pleased in her vibrant look, showing off her polka-dot jacquard-covered body for the paparazzi outside the studio. Then, just a day later, Hathaway continued to embrace the rainbow in a multi-colored knit Versace skirt set during an appearance on the Today Show. When it came to the official premiere, though, while Hathaway clearly was into the bright theme, she decided to stick to just one color, pairing the Koma dress with a black clutch and black Aquazarra pumps. It is important to note that the actress’ dress could be described as light cerulean—we couldn’t mention Annie without a Devil Wears Prada reference, now could we?